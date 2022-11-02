ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon weather: Heavy rain in valley, major snowfall on Cascade passes over weekend

By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

The wildest weather of the season is expected to hit Oregon beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Portland.

An atmospheric river is forecast to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain in the Willamette Valley and 3 to 5 inches in the mountains while heavy snow piles up on Cascade Range passes.

No significant flooding is expected, as most river levels are currently low, but smaller coastal creeks and urban streams could overflow their banks, meteorologists said. Power outages might also be possible given winds gusting as high as 40 mph, mainly on Friday, with winder conditions in the mountains.

Travel is likely to be hazardous due to periods of major downpours, particularly Friday afternoon, while the heaviest snowfall on mountain passes is expected Sunday morning, meteorologists said.

Snow will be heavy in the Cascade Range, with up to 25 inches forecast for Santiam Pass (Highway 20) and Willamette Pass (Highway 58), while Government Camp could see closer to 17 inches, between Saturday and Wednesday, said meteorologists. The day of heaviest snowfall appears to be late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Those who plan on traveling over the Cascade passes should be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow showers," the National Weather Service in Portland said in a statement.

Snowfall will also be possible through the Columbia River Gorge and Interstate 84 and on Coast Range passes late in the weekend and early next week.

Low-elevation snow will be possible in the Cascade Foothills for towns around 1,000 to 1,500 feet next week, potentially dusting towns such as Detroit and maybe even Mill City in the Santiam Canyon.

Snow on the Willamette Valley floor is not anticipated at this point, but could maybe get as low as 800 feet.

The higher Cascade Range elevations could see even more, with 30 to 40 inches possible at locations above 5,500 and 6,000 feet such as Timberline Lodge, giving skiers and snowboarders dreams of an early start to the winter recreation season. Oregon's largest ski areas typically target Thanksgiving for an early opening to the season.

Long-term, the weather is expected to stay active and temperatures expected to stay cool across next week.

“I would expect this to continue — I don’t see us slowing down anytime soon,” NWS meteorologist Briana Muhlestein said

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal . Urness is the author of “ Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon ” and “ Hiking Southern Oregon .” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or 503-399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

Related
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Record Rains Pummel Oregon, and Wind Drives a Houseboat Across State Lines

An “atmospheric river” flowed over Portland yesterday, pouring over 2 inches of water on parts of the city. The National Weather Service called it a “record rainfall day.” The 4 inches dropped in Astoria on Nov. 4 doubled its previous daily record. Portland tied its previous mark—1.87 inches—set in 1969.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVL

Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon

MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
MEDFORD, OR
nbc16.com

Atmospheric river takes aim at Western Oregon Friday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are taking aim at Western Oregon Friday night. The most significant rain and wind storm of the season is prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a mosaic of watches, warnings, and...
OREGON STATE
yaktrinews.com

PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Flooding rains possible with atmospheric river Friday night

COOS BAY, Ore. — Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are taking aim at Western Oregon Friday night. The most significant rain and wind storm of the season is prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a mosaic of watches, warnings,...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR

BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
BAKER CITY, OR
opb.org

After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter

Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon

Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
LA GRANDE, OR
The Associated Press

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect...
CALIFORNIA STATE
