Lehigh Acres, FL

Victim fatally stabbed in Lehigh Acres; investigation continues, LCSO says

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
Homicide detectives with the Lee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lehigh Acres.

When they arrived in the 1500 block of Sunniland Boulevard, near the intersection with 16th Street West, authorities found one victim shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says the incident is isolated and still under investigation.

No further information was available Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press.

NBC 2

Two men wanted for Fort Myers bar and grill shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men who were involved in a shooting Saturday at a bar and grill in Fort Myers. The two entered the Shores Bar & Grill, located at 12156 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905. They were caught on video...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Fugitive Friday: November 4

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Michele Callahan – a Lee County woman accused of stealing from a senior citizen. 2. James Lippman – accused...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Arrest affidavit: Woman wanted for child support bites deputy during takedown

NAPLES, Fla. – A southwest Florida woman, who was wanted for allegedly not paying child support, reportedly bit a deputy while being arrested. A Collier County sheriff’s deputy was on road patrol Wednesday night, when he said he clocked a gray Nissan Rogue doing 71-mph in a 50-mph zone on Immokalee Road in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One killed in stabbing in Lehigh Acres

Deputies are investigating a stabbing homicide in Lehigh Acres. One victim was found dead in the 1500 block of Sunniland Boulevard on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Many deputies are there and crime scene tape is up. The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated event....
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC 2

Man arrested for dumping tree debris in Port Charlotte vacant lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is now behind bars after he was caught dumping a large volume of tree debris Wednesday into a Port Charlotte vacant lot. While a deputy was patrolling the undeveloped areas near Friendly Street and Chamberlain Boulevard, he noticed a large white and blue trailer truck backed into a vacant lot on Woolard Avenue with its tailgate open and a man standing at its control panel.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police say possible swatting call at Mariner High School

Authorities have given the all-clear after a possible swatting call led to police activity at Mariner High School on Thursday afternoon. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, but now students will be dismissed from school as normal. Mariner Middle was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. The...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How one North Fort Myers community is fighting back against looters

Post-storm looting is worse than ever in Lee County, but law enforcement, and the community, are fighting back. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer uncovers the numbers behind the looting problem and how one neighborhood is coming together for protection. Whether grabbing through debris on the sidewalk or entering a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

