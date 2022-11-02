Report: UCF Knights agree to football game with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in 2027 season

UCF has added Louisiana to its 2027 football schedule, according to a report published by FBSchedules.com on Wednesday.

The game is planned for Sept. 18, 2027, at FBC Mortgage Stadium, according to a copy of the game agreement obtained by FBSchedules.com. Louisiana will receive $1.3 million guaranteed, according to the report.

The Knights have defeated the Ragin' Cajuns in all four previous meetings, most recently in 2007. Kevin Smith rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns as UCF prevailed 37-19 at home.

UCF enters the Big 12 on July 1, 2023 and has tentatively filled its non-conference slate for its first three seasons as a member of the Power Five conference. The Knights open next year with Kent State on Sept. 2, travel to Boise State on Sept. 9 and host Villanova on Sept. 16 before its Big 12 opener.

Previously, UCF agreed to home-and-home contracts with Maryland (2025 in College Park, 2028 in Orlando) and North Carolina (2025 in Orlando, 2027 in Chapel Hill), as well as a three-game series with Florida (2024 in Gainesville, 2030 in Orlando, 2033 in Gainesville).

UCF, No. 25 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff selection committee's debut rankings, controls its own destiny in its final campaign in the American Athletic Conference. The Knights (6-2, 3-1) visit Memphis at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.