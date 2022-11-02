ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

Suspects in Colville Reservation shooting indicted in federal court

By Melissa Luck
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJCud_0iwHrqLr00

SPOKANE, Wash – Three men charged in connection with a shooting on the Colville Reservation last month now face charges in federal court.

Federal prosecutors have charged Zachary Holt, Dezmonique Tenzsley and Curry Pinkham of several charges, including assault on a federal officer.

The FBI’s criminal complaint lays out the charges against them.

According to that document, the incident on October 20th began with a call that two people were dead from gunshot wounds in a trailer in Keller, Washington. Agents learned the suspects may have left the scene in a red sedan.

That night, Colville Tribal Police Sgt. Kris Brakebilll was helping the FBI with the investigation into those murders and was responding from Omak when he passed a vehicle matching the suspects’ description traveling in the opposite direction.

According to the FBI, Brakebill did a U-turn and followed the car at speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. The car stopped, Brakebill called dispatch and told the people in the car to show their hands.

“Around this point,” the FBI agent wrote, “both doors on the passenger side opened and two individuals, who appeared to be late-teen Native American females, got out of  the car…. Sgt. Brakebill then saw a rear door open slightly and what looked like the barrel of a semi-automatic handgun emerge from the opened door. Sergeant Brakebill could not see the individual holding the gun. Upon seeing the gun, Sgt. Brakebill ducked down toward the center console of his police vehicle. The individual holding the gun then fired a single shot toward Sgt. Brakebill’s vehicle. The red car then drove away, abandoning the two females.”

Sgt. Brakebill followed the car and came upon it around a turn in the road. He said someone in the vehicle shot at him again, this time hitting him in the forearm.

The car took off again and Sgt. Brakebill followed at a distance. He said someone in the car fired a third time, this one hitting 40 feet in the dirt ahead of his vehicle. The car took off again and Brakebill lost sight of it.

At that time, police told people in the town of Nespelem to shelter in place, not knowing if the men were nearby and if they were still armed.

The next morning, a homeowner reported that people were trespassing in a home. Colville Tribal Police found Holt and Tenszley there, being held at gunpoint in the backyard by the homeowner.

Tenzsley is a convicted felon and not allowed to legally have firearms or ammunition. The FBI says he had ammunition on him at the time of his arrest and he was charged in federal court that day.

Holt and Pinkham were initially held in the Colville Tribal Corrections Center. They were indicted in federal court on November 1st.

Holt and Pinkham are charged with assaulting a federal officer and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Tenzsley is charged with those crimes, in addition to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers still haven’t released the names of those killed in Keller or a motive for that crime.

RELATED: 3 arrested in deadly Nespelem shooting

RELATED: Colville Reservation shocked by violent crime in their community

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Three men indicted for shooting at federal agent during Nespelem murder investigation

NESPELEM, Wash. — Three men were indicted Tuesday in federal court in connection to a shooting following a double murder investigation in Nespelem. Curry Pinkham, Zachary Holt and Dezmonique Tenzsley were indicted in U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington for assault on a federal officer and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. Tenzsley also faces a felon in possession of ammunition charge.
NESPELEM, WA
kpq.com

Three Man Charged For Injuring Colville Tribal Officer During Chase

There are now formal charges against three suspects in the shooting deaths of two men in Keller and the injuring a tribal police officer in Nespelem last month. Zachary Holt, Curry Pinkham and Dezmonique Tenzsley were charged Tuesday in federal court in Spokane for shooting and injuring the tribal officer, who is a federal employee.
KELLER, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Traffic stop leads to bust

OLDTOWN — One man’s arrest warrant led to another man’s arrest, according to Bonner County Sheriff’s officials. That’s the end result of what happened when Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Maland attempted to initiate the traffic stop at about 9 p.m. on March 30, 2021. However, he wrote in a probable cause affidavit that the driver went almost another mile, weaving through roads in the Oldtown area before it stopped. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Maland said he was able to contact the driver, who he took into custody, before returning to address the passenger.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Here are your candidates for WA’s 7th District Position 1 Representative

INLAND NORTHWEST — Washington’s 7th District covers Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan, Douglas and Pend Oreille Counties. Running for re-election is Washington State House of Republican Floor Leader Jacqueline Maycumber. She is facing off against Lonny Ray Williams. Maycumber has been in office since 2018. She helped pass a bill to cap the price of insulin in Washington and another bill to...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Methow Valley News

OK County honored with state award for financial reporting

The financial team in Okanogan County government — the auditor, treasurer, deputy treasurer and their staffs — have been honored with the State Auditor’s Stewardship Award for accurate financial reporting, for being good stewards of public funds, and for their overall commitment to excellence. “We’ve only been...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KREM

Stevens County family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery

SEATTLE — Cali Fager wasn’t thinking about anything else when her 1-year-old son was having surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital Friday. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery,” Fager said. “They have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon. It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Stevens County candidate faces residency questions

(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area

Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 4

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

NEW: Winter storm warning issued for parts of Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties; 6-12 inches of snow expected

SPOKANE - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Grant, Douglas, and Okanogan counties this weekend. With 6 to 12 inches of snow predicted for the lowlands and 10 to 20 inches forecast for areas above 3,000 feet, meteorologists say the Winter Storm Warning will take affect starting 4 a.m. on Sunday and will last until 10 a.m. on Monday.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday

SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
WENATCHEE, WA
inlander.com

49 Degrees North: La Niña's "ton of snow" is on its way

At the end of the day, a ski resort is only as good as its powder. No matter the natural beauty of the mountain, the design of the runs or the amenities of the lodge, a fun day on the hill for skiers and snowboarders still requires good snow. Thankfully...
CHEWELAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy