Indictments against former Fairfield Township Trustee Coles include 45 charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles was spot on in her plea for money in the GoFundMe account she created when she wrote "... now I'm fighting for my freedom."

Grand jury indictments against Coles were filed and unsealed Wednesday afternoon charging Coles with 45 crimes she is suspected of committing while trustee and with taxpayer money, including one count of corrupt business influence.

She was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail Wednesday afternoon. She was no longer listed as an inmate as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Her bond, according to online court records, was a $450 cash bond and a $5,000 surety bond.

On Thursday, Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer recused himself from Coles' case. A new judge will be appointed.

The Journal & Courier called Coles for comment and left a voicemail. Coles has not returned the call.

24 counts of theft

Grand jurors indicted her on 24 counts of theft, nine counts of perjury and three counts of fraud for using the township's tax exempt card as a way to avoid paying taxes due to the state of Indiana, according to the indictments.

She also is charged with one count of attempted theft for her Dec. 31, 2019, purchase of a trailer from Rural King using the township's credit card. She never took delivery of the trailer, and in February 2020, she tried to get the cost of the trailer refunded to her credit card.

Among the theft charges are allegations of using taxpayer money to fund her purchases and enrollments at "Mindvalley, Mentorbox Online, MasterClass, Robbins Research International, Tony Robbins, Ultimate Mastery, Mastermind, HeartCore Business, GAIA, Livingood Daily, Brendan Burchard, and/or Daily OM," according to the indictments.

One of the theft charges is for her purchases of meals around town on the taxpayer's dime.

She's also charged with theft for using taxpayer money to subscribe to the Patriot Society and another count of theft for using taxpayer money to donate to the Lions Club.

Official misconduct, forgery, counterfeiting and conflict of interest

She's charged with forgery and counterfeiting for a Sept. 4, 2020, transaction at the Tire Barn.

Coles also is charged with one count of conflict of interest for allegedly selling her property to Fairfield Township and receiving payment from the township between March and May 2021.

Coles faces four counts of official misconduct. One for each year in office. The indictments reads: for "Theft, Perjury, Tax Exemption Certificate Violation, Fraud, and Corrupt Business Influence, in the performance of Taletha Coles’ official duties."

Coles GoFundMe plea for legal defense didn't last long

Coles plea on GoFundMe was removed less than 48 hours after it was posted. She was attempting to raise $10,000 for her legal defense. She received one $20 pledge from her mother.

She indicated on the page that she felt persecuted by people.

"I ... have been under attack since I took office," Coles wrote, seemingly knowing something was in the works. "It's been a political coo (sic) that I thought would go away due to it being so childish I thought people would see though all the BS but it's only gotten worse and now I'm fighting for my freedom and life."

Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Board of Accounts have been investigating Coles most of the year. The State Board of Accounts seized the township's financial documents in January, and the Indiana State Police served a search warrant May 20 at the township office, adjacent property and the cemetery barn.

Later that spring day, the state police served a search warrant at Coles' house.

The details of those warrants are not known yet, and since the charges were filed by grand jury indictment, there is not probable cause affidavit detailing the specific allegations. The indictment only lists the charges and a brief description to support the charge.

Former employees through the years came forward starting in the summer of 2021 as whistleblowers, reporting Coles used taxpayer money and the township's tax exempt status for personal purchases, as well as drove the township's vehicle for personal use, including taking children to a beach in Monticello in the summer of 2020.

Once at the beach, a witness and former township employee saw Coles drinking at the beach's bar, then she drove the truck and the children away in the township truck.

Trisha Fogleman, a former township employee and once a trusted associate, witnessed Coles driving the township's pickup truck for personal use, as well as driving impaired. Fogleman also reported witnessing Coles use the township credit card for personal purchases.

Other township employees also testified during public hearings in the runup to Coles' court hearing for removal that the trustee misused her office and failed to do her job.

Coles resigned as trustee on Oct. 19, hours before a judge was to hear evidence and decide whether Coles should be forced from office.

A recently added expansion to Indiana's laws for removing trustees allows for a four-step process to remove a trustee.

The Fairfield Township Board adopted a resolution to remove Coles in late July after a public hearing earlier earlier in the month. This was followed in August by the County Commissioners and in September by the County Council, both of which adopted a resolution alleging Coles failed to do her job and used taxpayer money for person purchases.

Refused to produce public documents

Coles repeatedly refused to produce public documents to the public and the township board.

The Journal & Courier filed a lawsuit to inspect the credit card receipt, as well as the credit card statements.

A court order in late April forced Coles to produce they statements. Coles said the receipts were destroyed by former employees. Former employees disputed Coles allegations.

More: Fairfield Township trustee blames former employees for lack of itemized receipts

The Journal & Courier is still attempting to get a sampling of the township's receipts.

Investigations

The Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Board of Accounts investigated Coles' management of the township and the township's finances.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts took possession of many of the township's financial documents in January in an investigation that Coles claimed in February that she initiated. However, if a trustee or a board requests an investigation, it must be in writing, and according to the state board of accounts, they do not have such a request.

On May 20, the Indiana State Police served a search warrant in the morning for the township offices, the adjacent township assistance house and garage, as well as the township's barn across the street from Greenbush Cemetery.

Late in the afternoon of May 20, Indiana State Police served a search warrant at Coles' house.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Indiana State Police were at the township office in the late afternoon. Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said the police investigation was over. Their investigation was in the possession of the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's office.

Grand juries are secretive, but apparently, the prosecutor was running the evidence past the grand jury, who determined that the charges were merited.

What happens now?

Based on the grand jury indictment of disgraced Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising, Coles will be processed at the Tippecanoe County Jail. Teising was convicted of 21 felony charges of theft. But it was a lower level felony.

The prosecutor's office requested a warrant for Coles arrest, which was served Wednesday. She must post a $500 surety bond to be released. She remained incarcerated Wednesday afternoon.

Coles will have an initial hearing, where the charges and the range of penalties for the charges will be read to her.

Coles may waive an initial hearing if she chooses.

The court will set a trial date, and the case will begin its way to adjudication.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

