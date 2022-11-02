ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football vs. Georgia ticket prices break regular season records

By Dani Mohr, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tennessee football faces Georgia in an anticipated SEC matchup of the season on Saturday, and it'll cost a considerable price if you want to go.

Ticket prices for the battle of the undefeated conference teams at Sanford Stadium broke regular season-records on Wednesday, according to TickPick. The price to get in has jumped more than $400 since the preseason, when the cheapest ticket was going for $197.

The current get-in price is at $626, per ESPN's Field Yates, and reportedly surpassed the price for tickets to the rivalry game between Michigan and Ohio State, which is currently $519.

Both the Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) and the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) are leading contenders for the College Football Playoff. Tennessee was ranked at No. 1 in the initial ranking released this week, while Georgia was ranked at No. 3.

Tennessee plays at Georgia in Athens on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football vs. Georgia ticket prices break regular season records

