Eileen Beran and Heather Hora debate for first time at Washington candidate forum

WASHINGTON — Republican Heather Hora and Democrat Eileen Beran, the two candidates for Iowa House District 92, debated their stances on education and other issues at a candidate forum Tuesday.

Hora and Beran joined state Sens. Dawn Driscoll and Kevin Kinney on stage at Lebowski's Rock N' Bowl in front of a large crowd at the event organized by the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and a tour bus of other statewide Republican candidates also joined the event Tuesday before rallying with Driscoll in Williamsburg later that evening.

The new House District 92 covers all of Washington County and parts of Johnson County, including Hills and Lone Tree.

Hora, a farmer from Washington County, won the Republican primary for this seat in June.

Beran, a retired resident of Kalona, was nominated to run by a convention of Democrats after the primary.

This was the second forum for both of these districts but the first with all four candidates. Driscoll and Hora did not show up to an earlier forum in Hills organized by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County, leaving Kinney and Beran to debate empty chairs.

The full forum can be viewed on YouTube.

Education a main focus for both Hora and Beran

Hora and Beran told the crowd that their families have benefited from public schools in Iowa, but expressed different visions for the future of education.

Beran made it clear early that a priority for her is keeping public funds in public schools. She said this is needed to keep the state's schools strong because they are the centerpieces of communities.

"Along with that is raising teacher pay to come up to cost of living. It hasn't come up in a long time, and teachers are frustrated and some are quitting. It is critical to the quality of our schools that teachers and staff are paid what they're worth," she said.

When asked about state supplemental aid to rural schools and how to improve education, Beran said it seems like Iowa can invest more in schools.

"South Dakota has the Black Hills and, where I'm from, Minnesota has 10,000 lakes. Iowa has been No. 1 in education and making that a priority with our dollars when budgeting takes place is critical to Iowa," Beran said.

Hora also brought up education policy early, saying her main priority would focus on protecting parents' rights. She said she wants to get students out of failing schools.

"As a mother, I have compassion for families that wake up every day and are stuck sending their child to a school that is not meeting their needs and is by all standards failing them," she said.

Hora earned the endorsement of Reynolds during the primary because of her support for the governor's plan to use public funds for vouchers for children who want to attend a private school.

Hora said she also wants to hold the Department of Education accountable to make sure Iowa offers education that is competitive and superior for students and teachers. She said she also wants to build upon workforce development programs to teach students about the trades at an early age.

When asked about school funding, Hora said she doesn't understand how school budgets break down and suggested school board members don't either. She said she thinks schools are fully funded and the money is there, but they are locked into spending it on certain things.

"I said earlier that maybe we need to flip the script on education and find different ways of doing more with our dollars," she said.

Hora and Beran take different stances on abortion

The candidates were also asked what parameters they would use to consider the legality of abortion after Roe v. Wade was struck down this year. Abortion is another topic the Legislature is likely to address next year.

Beran said a majority of U.S. citizens support the right to an abortion and she supports Iowa's current guideline of a 20-week abortion ban. She said she thinks abortion is important and that she doesn't believe criminalizing abortions will reduce them.

"I feel like it's a tough and agonizing decision for women," she said.

Hora said she believes life starts at conception, meaning she would support more restrictive abortion policies than Iowa's current law. She said Roe v. Wade being overturned was a benefit for the states.

"We need to represent the people of our state and have them elect the people who will put forward the values and beliefs that they would like. I think the 'heartbeat bill' was a compromise that does that," she said.

The "heartbeat bill" is a six-week abortion ban that was struck down by Iowa's courts but that Reynolds is seeking to get enforced after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Hora added she wants to work toward making adoption more available.

