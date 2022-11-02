ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Teresa, NM

EPA addresses Sterigenics facility, risks of ethylene oxide in Santa Teresa

By Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
SANTA TERESA − Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency's Dallas office held an open house at the War Eagles Air Museum Tuesday to answer questions about a toxic gas in use at an industrial facility a mile down the road in Santa Teresa.

The Sterigenics company has operated a facility 5.5 miles away from the Santa Teresa Port of Entry since 1989, where it sterilizes 2.5 million medical products daily, consisting largely of surgical equipment and tubing as well as other material.

Because some devices cannot be sterilized with steam or radiation, commercial sterilizers like Sterigenics use ethylene oxide, a colorless gas known to increase the risk of cancers of the white blood cells, such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and others, with repeated exposure.

Sterigenics, a subsidiary of Sotera Health, has faced lawsuits in several communities where its facilities are located over allegations the company emitted hazardous levels of the gas, often abbreviated EtO, into the air over residential areas. The EPA reported in 2020 that Sterigenics reduced emissions of the chemical by 83 percent between 2014 and 2016. The company has insisted its facilities are safe and that the EPA has overestimated the risks from exposure.

In December 2020, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas took the company to court alleging that Doña Ana County residents near the plant had a cancer risk far greater than the national average and that air samples within a four-mile radius found concentrations of EtO exceeding federal cancer risk levels. In 2021, Third District Judge Marci Beyer granted a preliminary injunction against uncontrolled emissions from the plant and ordered the company to enact a plan for controlling and monitoring emissions from the plant. The case remains in litigation as Sterigenics has upgraded facilities to better curb emissions.

The EPA held its open house in a meeting room at the museum, located at the Doña Ana County Jetport, from 4 to 7 p.m. A few visitors came by to speak with EPA staff and take handouts, printed in English and Spanish, with information about the latest clinical data about EtO.

New Mexico falls within the agency's south central region, along with Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and 66 tribal nations.

"We made a commitment a couple of years ago that we were going to come and do this meeting," Jeff Robinson, the Dallas branch manager for air permitting, air monitoring and air grants in the agency's Air and Radiation division, said. The agency has held similar forums in areas near Sterigenics facilities and other "higher risk communities."

Robinson said the public comes to these loose open house meetings with questions as simple as, "Should I be worried?"

The plant is next to the Pete V. Domenici Highway in an industrial park two miles from the nearest residential neighborhood. The EPA says that based on its current estimates, cancer risks from Sterigenics' operations are fewer than 1 in 10,000, and that the company has recently added emission controls.

Robinson said the agency is preparing two proposed regulatory actions, one addressing air pollution from commercial sterilizers and one addressing the use of the gas at facilities where workers come in contact with it. The rulemaking includes a period for public hearings and comment. The proposals would not be publicized before sometime this winter, he said.

"I would say all the meetings that we've had, at least this particular EPA region, have been civil," Robinson said. "People have made their feelings and opinions known. It's always good to understand what the community's concerns are, but we also want them to understand what steps we're trying to take, to begin to mitigate and reduce the risk."

The EPA maintains a website with information about EtO, located at www.EPA.gov/eto. It also offers a website dedicated to air issues in New Mexico: www.EPA.gov/nm/air-issues-new-mexico.

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

