ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

'Underdog' Clear Creek Amana volleyball pushes past North Scott to advance to 4A state title match

By Raven Moore, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8Bpe_0iwHrkIj00

Put through the wringer for the second consecutive match Wednesday, the Clear Creek Amana volleyball team showed its grit after surviving a five-set state semifinal battle against North Scott at Xtream Arena in Coralville (25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-6).

In an unrelenting performance with its season season on the line, the following takeaways explain how the Clippers managed to get it done:

The Clippers are thriving in the role of 'underdog'

Coming into the state tournament, the Clippers had not played a match that went beyond three sets. In the span of 72 hours, they have played in back-to-back matches that went to a decisive fifth set.

Despite the unfamiliar territory, the Clippers have found a way to pull out wins even when it seemed like all hope was lost. To make things more impressive, they have managed to do that against teams that were favored to beat them.

Clippers coach Jackie Clubb said her team has begun to embrace being underestimated.

“This is a group of kids who do not give up,” Clubb said. “They are really scrappy and know that they want to keep playing. So, they had the confidence after that fourth set that they had a chance to win.”

Though they are considered underdogs heading into the state title match as well, the Clippers have proven that anyone who doubts them is in for a rude awakening.

Bliss Beck is in a class of her own

As balanced as the Clippers are, it is no secret that junior Bliss Beck is the star of the show.

The two-time WaMaC-West Player of the Year has been the team’s most reliable playmaker, making her the player that opponents usually key on.

Unfortunately for them, they can do little to stop her when she gets hot.

She was dominant Wednesday as she finished the match with four blocks and 19 kills, including the match-winner.

Facing so much pressure, Beck said her team had to keep its spirits high in order to finish off its rally.

“I didn’t want to think about this possibly being our last game,” Beck said. “So, we all got down after losing in the third set, but we all knew that we did not want our season to end like that. So, we did our best to get out of our defeatist attitude so that we could be proud of the game that we played.”

So, what comes next?

Clear Creek Amana will have little time to rest after another grueling match, since its will be back on the court Thursday to square off against Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Class 4A state championship match.

With little recovery time before the biggest match of the year, junior Meg Berkland said that the next 24 hours are going to be crucial to their chance at victory.

“We are going to spend a lot of time working on our mental preparation,” Berkland said. “Our coaches do a good job of scouting our opponents, so we will start finding ways to attack them.”

That will be especially important because the Clippers have not faced Xavier this season.

Getting a start on scouting as soon as they can, Clubb said that the most important thing remains focusing on her team's strengths.

“We are going to let them have their moment, but after that we are going to get started right away,” Clubb said. “We are going to get right back to the drawing board to break things down for them. We have to keep doing what we do well, and then get prepared for what they are going to bring to us."

The state title match begins at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Southern at No. 4/6 Iowa

• Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure. •...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Freshmen positioned to help Hawkeyes

Fran McCaffery likes what he has seen from two freshmen on the Iowa basketball team and is working to get a third healthy as the Hawkeyes prepare for Monday’s season opener. The Iowa coach labeled the preseason work of Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix as promising on Thursday and said that walk-on Amarion Nimmers from Rock Island is currently sidelined with a wrist injury.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

This Unique Practice Inside Cedar Rapids City Limits Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two shops make jump from West End Diner starting space to Uptown Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. 800 square foot shop spaces have turned into even bigger opportunities for two businesses in the past week. Karlee Peters started The Purple Wagon with her roommate while still in college. Eventually her mother got...
MARION, IA
KWQC

Hiawatha co-workers split $50k lottery prize

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of co-workers at a Hiawatha civil engineering firm are splitting a $50,000 Powerball prize after coming just one number shy of the jackpot earlier this week. In a press release, the Iowa Lottery credits Daniel Zirtzman, 23, of Hiawatha, for organizing the office pool...
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Hail falls across eastern Iowa

Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants. Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude. Updated: 11...
MARION, IA
iheart.com

Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
timesdelphic.com

Iowa Secretary of State candidate aims to make voting more accessible

After being sued in 2020 by former president Donald Trump and more restrictive election laws were passed in 2021, current Linn County Auditor Joel Miller decided to run for Iowa Secretary of State. Miller said that the three biggest issues he would take on as secretary of state are disinformation...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Muscatine family of four displaced after early morning house fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A family of four in Muscatine has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home and everything inside it early Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Crews said the fire was brought under control...
MUSCATINE, IA
Y105

Fatal Shooting in Jackson County, Iowa Wednesday

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. According to a press release issued this morning by the sheriff's department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa, Iowa,
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

1K+
Followers
919
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy