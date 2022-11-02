ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas woman dies of self-inflicted wound after allegedly shooting man at motel

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a standoff at a motel ended in a death in custody.

A spokesperson said that a woman barricaded herself in a motel room after allegedly shooting a man on Wednesday morning. She later died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Nov. 2, 2022 at about 11:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call at the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Market Center Blvd. A woman had called 911 and said that she had shot a man inside of a motel room.

When they arrived, police determined that the woman and the man were still inside the room. Officers tried to talk to the woman and convince her to leave the room, but she did not come out.

A SWAT unit was called to assist.

As they tried to open the door, officers heard several gunshots. Once they made it inside, they found the woman with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated as a death in custody and is ongoing.

