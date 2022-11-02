Green Bay police seek help identifying driver of car that hit, seriously injured 55-year-old pedestrian

GREEN BAY - Police on Wednesday released photos of a car they believe struck and seriously injured a 55-year-old pedestrian the night of Oct. 13.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a dark-colored car about 10 p.m. Oct. 13, police said. They said the collision occurred near the 400 block of South Webster Avenue but have released few other details about the incident.

Witnesses said the victim was attempting to cross the street when the vehicle struck him. No information has been released on his condition.

Police say the sedan is possibly gray; authorities believe it may have been exceeding the 25 mph speed limit when it struck the man.

Those with information can call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 22-256638. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867. You can also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

