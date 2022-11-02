Dee Dee Vicino: Coloradans deserve policies that will protect quality of life

I love our country and I LOVE the spirit and culture of Colorado. My family has lived in Colorado for decades, and I am proud to call Colorado home. Colorado has always been highly ranked in regard to quality of life. Unfortunately, Colorado today is not what it was 30 years ago.

Colorado is fifth in the nation for rising crime, first in the nation for inflation, second in the nation for rising fentanyl deaths, and second in increases of teen suicide rates. Fifty-seven percent of our students can’t read at grade level, and nearly 70% can’t perform math at grade level. Colorado also ranks incredibly low for opportunity and fiscal stability. We can do better.

Crime and safety are key to our quality of life. If our children and families aren’t safe, nothing else matters. Our legislature decriminalized possession of fentanyl and reclassified felonies as misdemeanors. It also reduced sentencing for many misdemeanors. My opponent voted to support this. The result? Skyrocketing crime and the death of our children at the hands of fentanyl dealers. We must repeal the laws that endanger Coloradans and kill our children.

And what of public safety? My children almost died last year because of the Law Enforcement Integrity Act – a bill that did not increase integrity but did demoralize our public-safety officers. This legislation led to the mass exodus of public-safety officers. Last year, both of my children were stranded on busy roads in the dead of winter. It took over two hours before responders arrived due to staffing shortages. My daughters were instructed to wait for responders outside of their vehicles in frigid temperatures for two hours. They could have died. Protecting our children and our citizens is paramount, and we must repeal dangerous legislation that puts us all at risk.

What happened to opportunity and affordability in Colorado? People used to come here in droves thanks to our small-business-friendly environment and affordability. Sadly, we have taxed, feed and over-regulated small businesses to death. Today, growth has slowed and many are leaving Colorado as opportunity and affordability have become things of the past.

Our increasing inflation hasn’t helped, either. People must choose between putting gas in their cars or food on their tables. In fact, many families have been forced to surrender their furry friends to animal shelters because they cannot afford to feed them. The Aurora Animal Shelter has stopped accepting dogs altogether after experiencing a 43% increase in surrenders. My heart breaks for families making these difficult decisions.

Education is the foundation of our children’s future. Our legislature has enacted laws that require non-academic subjects to be included in our curriculum, and a lot of money has gone into creating administrative positions that support these non-academic subjects. Isn’t the goal of public education to educate our children? We have seen no measurable improvement in academic performance since the introduction of these programs and it makes me wonder why we’re pouring money into administrative bloat rather than classrooms and teacher salaries. Colorado pays its teachers less than most states in the U.S., and that has to change. We must pay educators a livable wage, or they will go elsewhere. And who could blame them?

Colorado is my home and yours, and I only want to see it thrive. There will always be room for improvement and I believe many of our state leaders need a shift in focus. This is not a party issue or an economic issue but a people issue. Coloradans deserve the best, and it begins with protecting and preserving our quality of life. We must focus on public safety, opportunity, affordability and education.

Dee Dee Vicino is the Republican candidate for House District 52 in Fort Collins.