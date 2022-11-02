ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin courts won’t change rules for witness addresses on absentee ballots

By Associated Press
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ff1Qo_0iwHrcEv00

MADISON – A state appeals court and a circuit judge this week shot down attempts backed by liberals seeking orders that local election clerks must accept absentee ballots that contain partial addresses of witnesses.

The rulings come within days of Tuesday’s election and as more than 503,000 absentee ballots have already either been returned or cast in person.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are both up for reelection in the battleground state. Numerous lawsuits have been filed leading up to the election focused on which absentee ballots can be counted or rejected.

The status quo for determining whether an absentee ballot has enough of a witness address to count remains as it has been for the past 56 years, Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas said in an order Wednesday. Wisconsin elections have been conducted, and absentee ballots counted, the past 56 years without a legally binding definition of what constitutes a witness address on a ballot, Colas wrote in his order.

“Since then, until the present, clerks have been legally free to interpret the term,” he said. They have done that in good faith, Colas said, drawing on non-binding guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, its predecessors, and advice from attorneys.

Current guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission is that an address must include three elements: a street number, street name and municipality. Rise, Inc., a group that works to get young people to vote, argued that election clerks across Wisconsin are not consistently using that definition.

Rise sought an order that an address requires only enough information to determine the location of the witness. But Colas said it was inappropriate to issue an order that changes the status quo, rather than preserves it.

In another case, the 1st District Court of Appeals on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal of a ruling from Dane County Circuit Judge Nia Trammell rejecting a request from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin seeking a ruling that an address can only be missing when the entire field is left blank.

The appeals court said it would not hear the case because it did not meet criteria for granting an appeal.

Trammell’s ruling in that case echoed the one from Colas on Wednesday. She said that loosening the witness address requirement “would upend the status quo and not preserve it” and “frustrate the electoral process by causing confusion.”

Very few ballots are returned in Wisconsin with missing or incomplete witness addresses.

The Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed nearly 15,000 absentee ballot envelopes from the 2020 election across 29 municipalities and found that 1,022, or about 7%, were missing parts of their witness addresses. Only 15 ballots, or 0.1%, had no witness address.

The issue of what constitutes an acceptable address arose after another judge in September sided with Republicans and ruled that election clerks aren’t allowed to fill in missing information.

Comments / 5

Ron George
3d ago

If you can’t follow simple directions how can a person be expected to vote intelligently .

Reply(1)
9
darla helland
3d ago

I'm so tired of people thinking that the rules need to be changed. if you can't fill things out properly, then how can you vote intelligently.

Reply(1)
2
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud case; judge finds probable cause

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to prove election fraud tried to get a judge to toss the case Friday, Oct 21. Wait's lawyer, Daniel Hartman, argued the Wisconsin Department of Justice did not have authority to prosecute the case. "I assume that...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Badger Project

Ron Johnson joins all Senate Republicans to block bill aimed at disclosing big political donors’ identities

COVID prevented Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a cosponsor of the DISCLOSE Act, from voting. A bill that would close loopholes which allow big political donors to remain anonymous failed in the Senate last month on a party-line vote. The bill needed 60 votes to clear the hurdle of the filibuster to advance, but was blocked 49-49 by Republicans. Every Democrat present voted in favor of the bill.
WISCONSIN STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE
Rolling Stone

This Democrat Has Less Than A Week to Save Democracy

OSHKOSH, WIS. — As state assembly candidate Lori Palmeri knocked on the doors of old Victorians here last Sunday, Ben Wikler stood beside her and watched. There wasn’t much to see, at least to the casual observer: At each stop, Palmeri recited what’s known as a “mobilization” script, a brief exchange with likely Democratic voters to ensure they have a plan to cast their ballots. But to Wikler, chair of Wisconsin’s Democratic Party, there was much to glean. How was Palmeri presenting to voters? What was her energy like? Did anyone mention her criminal record, a legacy of an impoverished upbringing...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

In final days, Evers asks Wis. voters to worry about Michels

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Another judge rules absentee ballots must be complete to be counted

(The Center Square) – Another judge has ruled that absentee ballots must be properly – and completely – filled-out in order to be counted on Election Day in Wisconsin. Dane County Judge Nia Trammell on Wednesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order that would have stopped local election clerks from rejecting incomplete absentee ballots.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with the Associated Press. A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'

(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy