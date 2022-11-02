ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheel falls off car, strikes and kills 80-year-old man on Milwaukee's west side

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
An 80-year-old West Allis man on Tuesday died from injuries he suffered after he was struck by a wheel that fell of a vehicle in Milwaukee last week.

The victim was identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office as Thomas Pinkalla.

The incident occurred at 9:11 a.m. Oct. 27 on the 200 block of South 84th Street, on Milwaukee’s west side. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to them Tuesday. No other injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

