Waterville, ME

wabi.tv

It’s National Donut Day!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Harvest Moon Deli’s Waterville Location Opens

This is the 7th location since the original Harvest Moon Deli in Orono in 2007. And they are already looking at the possibility of more locations. Zack Richardson Co-Owner and Operator of Harvest Moon Deli about the new Waterville location said. I'm extremely pleased to announce #7. Location #7 is...
WATERVILLE, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine

If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Target announces more details about newest Maine store

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
AUBURN, ME
NECN

Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized

A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
LEVANT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Ford cancels contract with sheriff’s department for 2 SUVs

In February, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department received authorization to buy two Ford SUV Interceptors from Quirk Ford. But in late October, the department received notification Ford Motor Co. couldn’t fulfill the order. Sheriff Todd Brackett told county commissioners Nov. 1, the department is searching for replacement vehicles. “This has left us scrambling. I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order,” Brackett said.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About

Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine

BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop

HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
MAINE STATE

