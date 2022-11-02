Read full article on original website
Davis Court Bangor to Close to Traffic Beginning Monday the 7th
A few weeks ago, the story came out that the Bangor YMCA had purchased the 4 properties with houses on Bangor’s Davis Court. And it was followed by the demolition of the first of the houses at 30 Davis Court. Now this announcement from the City of Bangor Friday...
wabi.tv
It’s National Donut Day!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
WPFO
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Harvest Moon Deli’s Waterville Location Opens
This is the 7th location since the original Harvest Moon Deli in Orono in 2007. And they are already looking at the possibility of more locations. Zack Richardson Co-Owner and Operator of Harvest Moon Deli about the new Waterville location said. I'm extremely pleased to announce #7. Location #7 is...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine
If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
maineinsights.com
In Old Town, Maine’s new helicopter to fight forest fires, assist with search & rescue missions
Governor Janet Mills sits inside newly-acquired Bell 407 helicopter for MFS with Chief Ranger Pilot John Crowley at the controls. Newly-acquired helicopter replaces one that was more than 50 years old. By Ramona du Houx. Old Town, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills today unveiled the State’s newly acquired Bell 407...
mainepublic.org
Ahead of the midterm election, young immigrant voters detail their concerns and hopes for Maine
There are two Somali Americans running for seats in the Maine Legislature this year, and a growing number of Mainers from immigrant backgrounds are seeking, and winning, positions in municipal government. Still, some say much more representation is needed in the state. That's one point that came up during a...
mainepublic.org
Complaint alleges Brunswick coffee shop employees were unjustly terminated amid union drive
Employees at the Little Dog Coffee Shop in Brunswick are organizing to join the Workers United union, and believe that two of their colleagues were fired by the shop owner for supporting those efforts. Workers United has now filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that the...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
WPFO
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
Best Of Both: Bangor To Hold Festival Of Lights Parade and Light Contest
What had become a holiday tradition in Bangor, the Bangor Rotary's "Festival of Lights Parade", like many things during the pandemic, was canceled when Covid hit. In its place, to try to keep the spirit of the holidays while promoting the safety of social distancing, the Rotary instead created a Community Lighting Contest.
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON (Nov. 3, 2022) — Crash reconstruction done after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening has confirmed preliminary findings that the collision was due to a lack of lighting. A reconstructionist from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that vehicle speed was not a factor in the...
boothbayregister.com
Ford cancels contract with sheriff’s department for 2 SUVs
In February, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department received authorization to buy two Ford SUV Interceptors from Quirk Ford. But in late October, the department received notification Ford Motor Co. couldn’t fulfill the order. Sheriff Todd Brackett told county commissioners Nov. 1, the department is searching for replacement vehicles. “This has left us scrambling. I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order,” Brackett said.
Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About
Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
WGME
Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine
BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
foxbangor.com
Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop
HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
