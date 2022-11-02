ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, ME

townline.org

Lovejoy Health Center welcomes Ashley Rancourt

This October, staff at Lovejoy Health Center, in Albion, are pleased to welcome Ashley Rancourt, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor. Ashley has experience in both inpatient and outpatient counseling environments. Ashley earned her master’s degree in Clinical Counseling from the University of Southern Maine. Previously, she earned her bachelor’s degree in...
ALBION, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Doctors address RSV spike in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — 16-month-old Ozzie slept in a hospital bed that seemed to swallow the small child. Tubes carrying oxygen plugged his nose. The machine pumping the air made the only sound in the room, save for every few minutes when Ozzie would be jolted awake by a brief coughing fit.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6

This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.
MAINE STATE
thewindhameagle.com

Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown

A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
WINDHAM, ME
penbaypilot.com

Pediatricians maintain a watchful calm as RSV marches through Midcoast, sickening children

ROCKPORT — As in other parts of the country and Maine, RSV — the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus — is circulating in the Midcoast with intensity, afflicting people of all ages, but most severely, babies, young children and the elderly. It is enough of a concern that hospitals have reached out to the media to help inform the public about the illness, its current prevalence, and how to determine when it is time to seek medical care.
ROCKPORT, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine

If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Video: Meet the young Maine girl who wants to be a meteorologist

WESTBROOK, Maine — A 5 year old girl from Gray named Riley dressed up as a meteorologist for Halloween and shared pictures with Maine's Total Coverage. Friday, Riley joined Maine's Total Weather Meteorologist Sarah Long on the set to help present the forecast. Watch the video above to see...
GRAY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's

Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
FALMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland chooses its 2022 Monument Square holiday tree

PORTLAND, Maine — Each year Portland residents long await the return of the holiday tree in Monument Square as Thanksgiving and Christmas near. Well, the wait is almost over. Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced Thursday that the 2022 Monument Square Tree has been chosen—a 40-foot balsam fir found...
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine

An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
THOMASTON, ME
WMTW

Target announces more details about newest Maine store

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
AUBURN, ME

