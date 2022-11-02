ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

Field hockey previews: Case, Durfee, Somerset Berkley, Westport ready for bright lights

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vsube_0iwHrO4r00

All four Herald News field hockey teams — Case, Durfee, Somerset Berkley and Westport — have punched their ticket to the 2022 MIAA playoffs. The Hilltoppers kick things off in the postseason, starting on Thursday.

Case and Somerset will each be hosting a game while Durfee and Westport will have to make some noise on the road.

Here are the top 15 players to watch heading into the postseason and upcoming matchups:

Joseph Case: Megan Smith, Lexi Yost, Brooke Orton, Anna Michaud

Senior Lexi Yost and junior Megan Smith have had a remarkable season for the Cardinals, breaking the school record in goals scored. Smith leads the team with 34 goals, followed by Yost with 25 goals. Each player has had multiple goals games, including three or more. Senior Brooke Orton is a strong midfielder, who plays physical and has a hard shot. Junior netminder Anna Michaud is a steady presence in net and has nine shutouts on the year.

Outstanding in the field:Who were the best-ever Fall River area field hockey players? Here are our picks

Durfee: Emily Curran, Josie Caine, Toni Freitas, Kacey Curran

Junior back Emily Curran will be a force to be reckoned with in the back field for the Hilltoppers. She has helped control the defense for the entire year and don’t envision anything less for tournament play. Senior Josie Caine has held down the midfield play and has five goals and five assists while contributing on offense and defense. Toni Freitas is their leading scorer going into tournament play with 18 goals and 10 assists. Forward Kacey Curran is tied with Shakira Cadet with 13 goals and four assists.

Somerset Berkley: Karissa Albin, Reese Swanson, Ava Pontes, Emily Bjork

Junior Karissa Albin has had a season to remember for the Raiders. The sophomore forward has a team-leading 33 goals, including seven goals against Bourne. Senior fullback and captain Reese Swanson is the rock on defense and is assigned to the top player on the opposing team. Senior midfielder Ava Pontes is SBR's playmaker on offense with her speed and her stick-handling ability. Senior Emily Bjork has an eye and feel for the goal with her accuracy. She is always always a threat to score around the net.

Cast your vote:Who is the Herald News High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-31

Westport: Molly Bazinet, Avery Avila, Makayla Grace

Molly Bazinet, a senior center forward, is the leading scorer for the Wildcats with nine goals and six assists on the season. Westport's co-captain has the ability to carry the ball and dodge opponents. Her stick skills are outstanding, and she creates a lot of offensive opportunity for the team. Junior. Avery Avila, a center midfielder, was last year's MVP and she continues to shine. Avila has five goals and eight assists with an incredible 10 defensive saves this season. The Wildcat playmaker has a high hockey IQ and knows how to draw penalties on both of the offensive and defensive side. Eighth-grade center defender Makayla Grace may be young, but that doesn't hold her back. She hustles to every ball and never gives up. She has a powerful drive, and is able to take the ball from opponents seemingly easily. She makes great passes to the midfield and forwards and clears the ball out of the defensive circle well. She had two assists on the season.

TOURNAMENT GLANCE

In each of the five divisions, the top 32 power-ranked teams qualified automatically along with any teams power-seeded 33 or below with at least a .500 winning percentage. Overall, 137 field hockey teams will compete to see which one lands at the state championship matches. The MIAA will provide sites for state semi finals (round of 4) and state finals as defined by TMC Site policy.

JOSEPH CASE CARDINALS

Record: 17-1

No. 6 in Division IV

Opening matchup: Joseph Case host No. 27 North Brookfield in the Round of 32 on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

Outlook: The South Coast Conference Gold champion Cardinals are ready to make noise in the upcoming MIAA. Case has a lot scorers who find the back of the net. Defensively, Kaelyn Lecomte , Brooke Perron, Rylie MacDonald and Addie Carreiro are solid defenders. "This team is ready for tournament, they are a strong and skilled group who have proven that they belong in the 6th seed," Cardinals head coach Kacie Martel said. "They work hard each day and they are a close knit group."

DURFEE HILLTOPPERS

Record: 12-3-3

No. 29 in Division I

Opening matchup: Durfee travels to No. 4 Wachusett Regional in the Round of 32

Outlook: The Southeast Conference champion Hilltoppers will go on the road to begin the state tournament. Durfee head coach Nicki Henrique has a lot of good starters and depth on the bench to make it tough for opponents. Forward Shakira Cadet has been a pleasant surprise for Henrique with 13 goals and four assists. Ellia Delisle contributed seven goals and five assists. Defensively, Brooke Macedo and Paitynn Botelho are also strong defenders with Emily Curran. Senior goalie Kailey Hutchinson has not allowed more than 2 goals in the net, in any given game. "We hope our speedy offense takes control," Henrique said. "I am proud of the season we’ve had so far. With the new ranking system, it puts us in a position to be the underdog, but we are here to step up to the challenge. We’re planning to go into this post season with a one-game-at-a-time mentality. I know this team can compete and that’s what we plan to do [when] we show up."

SOMERSET BERKLEY RAIDERS

Record: 15-2-1

No. 11 seed in Division II

Opening matchup: Somerset Berkley hosts Westfield in the Round of 32

Outlook: The South Coast Conference Blue Champion Raiders had a phenomenal year and is ready for the challenges of the postseason. SBR head coach Jen Crook will preach fundamentals and good IQ hockey for her squad. Besides, Albin, Swanson, Pontes and Bjork, the longtime Raiders coach will lean on others to step up their game.

WESTPORT WILDCATS

Record: 7-8-1

No. 32 in Division IV

Opening matchup: Westport travels to Uxbridge in the Round of 32

Outlook: The Wildcats made a push late to advance into the postseason. Now, the young Westport team will get their first taste of the postseason. "As a head coach of probably the youngest team in our division, I am so thrilled our girls made it to the state tournament," head coach Jacquelyn Legendre said. "This was a goal of ours since the beginning. Our team has made great strides since August, growing as field hockey players and learning what it means to play at the varsity level. As a coaching staff, Melissa Maltais-Avila and I have high expectations for our players. We pride ourselves on hard-work, staying dedicated, and being 1% better than we were the day before. I'm looking forward to experiencing the tournament with our growing team."

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Topgolf is opening its first Massachusetts location in 2023

The renowned golf entertainment company will open a three-floor venue in Canton in late 2023. Get ready to swing, Boston: Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts in 2023. The Dallas-based company announced that construction is now underway on a Topgolf location in Canton, with a...
CANTON, MA
Centre Daily

New England is finally getting its first TopGolf. Here’s where it’s being built

You don’t have to be a golf pro to enjoy the newest sports entertainment venue coming to Massachusetts. Topgolf, the high-tech driving range, bar and restaurant, is making its entrance into the Bay State. Its first location is currently under construction in Canton, the company announced this week. The new location is expected to open in late 2023. Canton is about 20 miles south of Boston.
CANTON, MA
Valley Breeze

CHS students consistently using pedestrian bridge

CUMBERLAND – Longstanding complaints about the Cumberland High School pedestrian bridge going unused and students streaming across Mendon Road in front of traffic during arrival and dismissal may be in the rearview mirror. Motorists driving by at those times lately have seen a steady march of students up the...
CUMBERLAND, RI
whdh.com

Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 213 near I-90 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
AUBURN, MA
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth

A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
DARTMOUTH, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Worcester is a thriving city with diverse restaurants to suit all tastes. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, there's something for you in the city. Known as the "Heart of the Commonwealth," Worcester has become a cultural hub in recent years, and its dining scene has exploded as a result.
WORCESTER, MA
reportertoday.com

Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem

It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy