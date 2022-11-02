Field hockey previews: Case, Durfee, Somerset Berkley, Westport ready for bright lights

All four Herald News field hockey teams — Case, Durfee, Somerset Berkley and Westport — have punched their ticket to the 2022 MIAA playoffs. The Hilltoppers kick things off in the postseason, starting on Thursday.

Case and Somerset will each be hosting a game while Durfee and Westport will have to make some noise on the road.

Here are the top 15 players to watch heading into the postseason and upcoming matchups:

Joseph Case: Megan Smith, Lexi Yost, Brooke Orton, Anna Michaud

Senior Lexi Yost and junior Megan Smith have had a remarkable season for the Cardinals, breaking the school record in goals scored. Smith leads the team with 34 goals, followed by Yost with 25 goals. Each player has had multiple goals games, including three or more. Senior Brooke Orton is a strong midfielder, who plays physical and has a hard shot. Junior netminder Anna Michaud is a steady presence in net and has nine shutouts on the year.

Outstanding in the field:Who were the best-ever Fall River area field hockey players? Here are our picks

Durfee: Emily Curran, Josie Caine, Toni Freitas, Kacey Curran

Junior back Emily Curran will be a force to be reckoned with in the back field for the Hilltoppers. She has helped control the defense for the entire year and don’t envision anything less for tournament play. Senior Josie Caine has held down the midfield play and has five goals and five assists while contributing on offense and defense. Toni Freitas is their leading scorer going into tournament play with 18 goals and 10 assists. Forward Kacey Curran is tied with Shakira Cadet with 13 goals and four assists.

Somerset Berkley: Karissa Albin, Reese Swanson, Ava Pontes, Emily Bjork

Junior Karissa Albin has had a season to remember for the Raiders. The sophomore forward has a team-leading 33 goals, including seven goals against Bourne. Senior fullback and captain Reese Swanson is the rock on defense and is assigned to the top player on the opposing team. Senior midfielder Ava Pontes is SBR's playmaker on offense with her speed and her stick-handling ability. Senior Emily Bjork has an eye and feel for the goal with her accuracy. She is always always a threat to score around the net.

Cast your vote:Who is the Herald News High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-31

Westport: Molly Bazinet, Avery Avila, Makayla Grace

Molly Bazinet, a senior center forward, is the leading scorer for the Wildcats with nine goals and six assists on the season. Westport's co-captain has the ability to carry the ball and dodge opponents. Her stick skills are outstanding, and she creates a lot of offensive opportunity for the team. Junior. Avery Avila, a center midfielder, was last year's MVP and she continues to shine. Avila has five goals and eight assists with an incredible 10 defensive saves this season. The Wildcat playmaker has a high hockey IQ and knows how to draw penalties on both of the offensive and defensive side. Eighth-grade center defender Makayla Grace may be young, but that doesn't hold her back. She hustles to every ball and never gives up. She has a powerful drive, and is able to take the ball from opponents seemingly easily. She makes great passes to the midfield and forwards and clears the ball out of the defensive circle well. She had two assists on the season.

TOURNAMENT GLANCE

In each of the five divisions, the top 32 power-ranked teams qualified automatically along with any teams power-seeded 33 or below with at least a .500 winning percentage. Overall, 137 field hockey teams will compete to see which one lands at the state championship matches. The MIAA will provide sites for state semi finals (round of 4) and state finals as defined by TMC Site policy.

JOSEPH CASE CARDINALS

Record: 17-1

No. 6 in Division IV

Opening matchup: Joseph Case host No. 27 North Brookfield in the Round of 32 on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

Outlook: The South Coast Conference Gold champion Cardinals are ready to make noise in the upcoming MIAA. Case has a lot scorers who find the back of the net. Defensively, Kaelyn Lecomte , Brooke Perron, Rylie MacDonald and Addie Carreiro are solid defenders. "This team is ready for tournament, they are a strong and skilled group who have proven that they belong in the 6th seed," Cardinals head coach Kacie Martel said. "They work hard each day and they are a close knit group."

DURFEE HILLTOPPERS

Record: 12-3-3

No. 29 in Division I

Opening matchup: Durfee travels to No. 4 Wachusett Regional in the Round of 32

Outlook: The Southeast Conference champion Hilltoppers will go on the road to begin the state tournament. Durfee head coach Nicki Henrique has a lot of good starters and depth on the bench to make it tough for opponents. Forward Shakira Cadet has been a pleasant surprise for Henrique with 13 goals and four assists. Ellia Delisle contributed seven goals and five assists. Defensively, Brooke Macedo and Paitynn Botelho are also strong defenders with Emily Curran. Senior goalie Kailey Hutchinson has not allowed more than 2 goals in the net, in any given game. "We hope our speedy offense takes control," Henrique said. "I am proud of the season we’ve had so far. With the new ranking system, it puts us in a position to be the underdog, but we are here to step up to the challenge. We’re planning to go into this post season with a one-game-at-a-time mentality. I know this team can compete and that’s what we plan to do [when] we show up."

SOMERSET BERKLEY RAIDERS

Record: 15-2-1

No. 11 seed in Division II

Opening matchup: Somerset Berkley hosts Westfield in the Round of 32

Outlook: The South Coast Conference Blue Champion Raiders had a phenomenal year and is ready for the challenges of the postseason. SBR head coach Jen Crook will preach fundamentals and good IQ hockey for her squad. Besides, Albin, Swanson, Pontes and Bjork, the longtime Raiders coach will lean on others to step up their game.

WESTPORT WILDCATS

Record: 7-8-1

No. 32 in Division IV

Opening matchup: Westport travels to Uxbridge in the Round of 32

Outlook: The Wildcats made a push late to advance into the postseason. Now, the young Westport team will get their first taste of the postseason. "As a head coach of probably the youngest team in our division, I am so thrilled our girls made it to the state tournament," head coach Jacquelyn Legendre said. "This was a goal of ours since the beginning. Our team has made great strides since August, growing as field hockey players and learning what it means to play at the varsity level. As a coaching staff, Melissa Maltais-Avila and I have high expectations for our players. We pride ourselves on hard-work, staying dedicated, and being 1% better than we were the day before. I'm looking forward to experiencing the tournament with our growing team."

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.