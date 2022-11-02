ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Taunton crossing guard still looks forward to every day after 40 years

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfkNx_0iwHr9vD00

Taunton crossing guard still looks forward to every day after 40 years

Just a few days shy of 40 years on the job and Taunton’s Jacqueline Coute still looks forward to work every day.

A crossing guard for Taunton Public Schools — currently and for a large part of those 40 years at the Mulcahey School on Clifford Street, but also at the Hopewell School — Coute will officially celebrate 40 years on the job on Nov. 7. And she’s got no plans to retire.

At 75, Coute says she still looks forward to seeing the students every day, welcoming them to the school in the morning and seeing them off in the afternoon.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Right now, $1 will get you a 6-month digital subscription.

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

7-year-old Dorchester boy terrified after school bus leaves him stranded

DORCHESTER - A Dorchester boy was terrified and desperate to get home safely after his school bus left him stranded Thursday. "I was so scared. I was asking strangers for help," 7-year old Carmelo Ingram told WBZ-TV. Ingram was forced to make the half-mile walk home unsupervised after his bus from the Henderson School dropped him off well before his usual stop. "I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I was concerned because anything could've happened to him," his mother, Christina Ingram said. "He could've been kidnapped. He could've been hit by a car." The boy was headed home from...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus

A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Developing: Divers called to Hyannis docks

HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
HYANNIS, NE
1420 WBSM

Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Car crashes into house in Dennis

DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Cape...
DENNIS, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy killing trees continues? #mayorkoch #quincy

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Arboreal abuse by the City of Quincy appears to be continuing. Courtesy of a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Nature Lover come both images and...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

CVS employee killed while leaving work in Shrewsbury hit-and-run

SHREWSBURY – A driver has been charged following a hit-and-run that killed a Shrewsbury CVS employee who was on her way home from work.Jerry Santiago, 24, was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said 20-year-old Ghufran Mutar of Shrewsbury was crossing Route 9 Saturday night around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a car.Mutar was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester but did not survive.The driver did not stop, but the suspect vehicle was later identified as a Dodge Journey.On Monday, Westboro police found the car, which allegedly had visible damage to the front passenger side.Santiago is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Westboro District Court.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy