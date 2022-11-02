Taunton crossing guard still looks forward to every day after 40 years

Just a few days shy of 40 years on the job and Taunton’s Jacqueline Coute still looks forward to work every day.

A crossing guard for Taunton Public Schools — currently and for a large part of those 40 years at the Mulcahey School on Clifford Street, but also at the Hopewell School — Coute will officially celebrate 40 years on the job on Nov. 7. And she’s got no plans to retire.

At 75, Coute says she still looks forward to seeing the students every day, welcoming them to the school in the morning and seeing them off in the afternoon.

