Sullivan, IN

Goin’ 2 the Endzone Podcast – 11-2-22

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aRGX_0iwHqWmo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yp1WV_0iwHqWmo00

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This week on the Goin’ 2 the Endzone Podcast, join hosts Grant Pugh, Omar Tellow, and Nicole Krasean as they preview sectional championship night in high school football, including plenty of chatter about the upcoming Sullivan Vs Linton game, as well as Owen Valley taking on Pike Central.

Then Sullivan Golden Arrows Head Coach Mike Caton joins the show to chat about the Arrow’s impressive season, as well as the challenging sectional matchup against an undefeated Linton Miners team.

And lastly, Grant, Omar, and Nicole preview Indiana State’s football game against North Dakota coming up Saturday. They chat about Rose-Hulman’s record-breaking performance. And then in a podcast first, the crew breaks out of the football world to praise the Linton Volleyball team’s fantastic run through the post-season as they preview their upcoming state finals match.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

