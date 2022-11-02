Carnell Williams paused when I asked him about his first message as head coach to his Auburn football team. It was a long pause for a phone interview, but a short one when measured against history. About the time it takes for a game-winning 50-yard field goal to clear the uprights from foot to forever. Williams gathered his emotions as best he could and took a deep breath. This is what the first Black head football coach of Auburn University said to his team.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO