Auburn, AL

AL.com

Joseph Goodman: It’s time to ride with Cadillac

Carnell Williams paused when I asked him about his first message as head coach to his Auburn football team. It was a long pause for a phone interview, but a short one when measured against history. About the time it takes for a game-winning 50-yard field goal to clear the uprights from foot to forever. Williams gathered his emotions as best he could and took a deep breath. This is what the first Black head football coach of Auburn University said to his team.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: Coaching search currently centers on Lane Kiffin

With Bryan Harsin officially out on the Plains, all eyes are on the coaching search currently being conducted by the Auburn football program. Harsin spent less than two years on the Plains, coaching the Tigers to their first losing season since 2012 and then being fired before finishing up his second stint.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job

Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
AUBURN, AL
103.5 KISSFM

Big 12 Conference Overlooks Boise State for This Small University

In college athletics, conference expansion is everything right now and Boise State fans are eager to play in a larger conference--no matter where it's at or who is in it. The teams with the best chances of playing in major bowl games, landing major recruits, and getting major television exposure all belong to these larger "Power 5" conferences.
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
MIX 106

Best BBQ in the Boise Area

We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!

Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads

Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

Correction: The donation total from Jerry Jones to Ammon Bundy has been updated and is less than the total that was reflected in the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine system earlier this week.  The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the […] The post Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

