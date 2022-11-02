EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the first Saturday of November, and that means access to dental care for veterans in the Chippewa Valley. “Veteran do not typically have dental benefits. Unless they were wounded in action or had an oral facial injury in action and are 100% disabled, they are not covered for dental,” said Pat Entorf. She says the 8th annual ‘Give Vets a Smile’ event is made possible by oral health specialists.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO