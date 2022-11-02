Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Steaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
One critical after west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There are no suspects in custody at […]
myfox28columbus.com
Troy Faulkner: Jan. 6 rioter who wore jacket promoting his Columbus business sentenced
A Whitehall man will spend five months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Troy Faulkner originally faced a long list of charges following his arrest several weeks after the riot. He was indicted on Feb. 17, 2021, then pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment nine days later.
Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio girl sues Indiana attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana’s attorney general, seeking to block him from using allegedly “frivolous” consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients’ confidential medical records. The lawsuit targeting Attorney General Todd...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
iheart.com
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
myfox28columbus.com
Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Regardless of Ruling, Ohio Cities CANNOT Regulate Firearms
Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Steven McIntosh sided with Columbus in a recent ruling that deals in part with Ohio's "preemption" laws and HB 228. However, the City of Columbus and recent media reports are misleading the public about what this ruling means. "Our reading of this ruling is that...
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police: 19-year-old and 23-year-old charged in connection to Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old and a 23-year-old are facing charges linked to a Columbus homicide. Columbus Police say they responded to an unknown complaint at a residence in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man...
WSYX ABC6
Officers involved in deadly shooting of man who shot U.S. Marshal in Columbus not indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted not to indict law enforcement officers who were involved in the 2021 shooting death of a man who shot a U.S. Marshal. On Dec. 8, 2021, members of the U.S. Marshal's S.O.F.A.S.T. task force were serving an arrest warrant...
wosu.org
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that Democrats and gun control groups have often criticized for banning cities from passing gun restrictions that supersede state rules.
Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
Ohio scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
Investigators also claimed that Columbus Auto Shredding accepted as proof of ownership a title that included a VIN number cut from a previous sale and taped to the new document title.
wosu.org
OSU's Lantern investigates serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's time at the university after new Netflix series
The Ohio State University student newspaper, The Lantern, recently investigated the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer while he was a student at OSU in the fall of 1978. The story came about after the release of the Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”. Lantern Editor, Jessica Langer...
Dublin woman Holli Osborn sentenced in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday. A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years […]
Woman sentenced in vehicular homicide case that left two adults, unborn baby dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who caused the death of two adults and an unborn child in 2020 was sentenced Friday morning. Kimberly Renee Mantkowski, 58, will serve a minimum of 14 years with a maximum sentence of 16 years on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, to be served consecutively, and two counts […]
Comments / 1