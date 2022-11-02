Read full article on original website
Terre Haute Catholic Charities calls for community donations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities has begun to collect donations for its annual Thanksgiving fundraiser from now until Nov 10. As the community continues to face an increase in food costs, as well as general inflation, many residents in the Wabash Valley are in need of help. Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will host the 34th annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Ivy Tech hosts high schoolers to plan for their futures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local high school freshmen and sophomores spent the day thinking about what they’d like to do after high school. About 250 Vigo County ninth and tenth graders visited Ivy Tech Friday. They explored the campus and learned about the academic programs available. The goal was to get the students to start thinking about their plans early on. Ivy Tech says this was also an opportunity to show what their college and the community have to offer in hopes of retaining talent locally.
Northview Marching Knights Marching to state finals
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A local high school marching band is marching its way to Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday November 5. The Northview Marching Knights will compete in the state finals against several other local high schools. Students have put in over 20 hours of practice per week since June.
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be...
Very warm Friday
A wind advisory for part of the area Friday night and Saturday morning. Not much cloud cover for us today. High of 74 and low of 50 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has our next storm developing west of here. Satellite and radar mostly clear here. Dry Friday but some rain to start Saturday. Rainfall does not look real heavy. It will be windy the next couple of days. Looks mostly dry after the Saturday rain. Temps stay mild the next several days. Signs point to colder weather by mid month. Tonight, fair and 56. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 76. Rain to start Saturday and dry Sunday and most of next week and mild next week.
Windy weather
Wind advisory for everyone tonight and Saturday. Winds have already been strong today. High of 77 and low of 58 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a south wind. Temps are very mild. Dew points are higher today. Water vapor satellite has the big storm developing SW of here. Satellite has more clouds west and moving this way and all clear on radar so far here. But big storm well SW of here. Rain chance early Saturday but dry thr rest of the weekend. Rain does not look real heavy. Severe weather stays well SW of here. It will be windy though. Next rain chance late next week. Temps start to turn cooler later next week. Tonight, rain late and 59. Tomorrow, rain early and windy and 62. Dry Sunday and much of next week and it stays mild.
