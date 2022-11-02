Wind advisory for everyone tonight and Saturday. Winds have already been strong today. High of 77 and low of 58 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a south wind. Temps are very mild. Dew points are higher today. Water vapor satellite has the big storm developing SW of here. Satellite has more clouds west and moving this way and all clear on radar so far here. But big storm well SW of here. Rain chance early Saturday but dry thr rest of the weekend. Rain does not look real heavy. Severe weather stays well SW of here. It will be windy though. Next rain chance late next week. Temps start to turn cooler later next week. Tonight, rain late and 59. Tomorrow, rain early and windy and 62. Dry Sunday and much of next week and it stays mild.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO