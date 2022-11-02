ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Popular Snack Food?

There is an endless supply of snack/junk food in this country. Everywhere you go there's an aisle of treats calling your name and it's really hard to just walk away. There are chips, candy, cookies, crackers, and other sweets at our fingertips at all times. While we can't necessarily tell...
This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States

One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?

Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular TikTok Song

Do you even TikTok bro? Chances are you do or at least your kids do. If you are not familiar with the insanely popular social media platform, TikTok is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share videos on any topic. Sometimes people share videos that are...
Michigan Mom Makes Meatloaf That Looks Like Her Son

A face only a mother could make a meatloaf out of. A Michigan mom has gone viral after creating a meatloaf in the form of her son's face. The Mesick mom made the creation to show her son appreciation for helping around the house after she started a new job and for helping out his brother with special needs.
