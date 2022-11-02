Read full article on original website
Tasty Timeline: See When Popular Michigan Made Foods Were Launched
So much of Michigan's history includes delectable foods & beverages from all around the state. While some invention dates aren't clear, many are available to create a timeline of delicious goodness -- some still available only in the Midwest and other brands that have become American Icons. When was the...
Seven Iconic Michigan Items You Could Splurge on if You Won the $1.6B Powerball
It's nice to dream. Just think of the things you could buy if you won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. Here are seven 'Pure Michigan' things you could buy with your fortune and still have a little left over. Some folks say it's a curse to win an enormous lottery...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Scammer Posing as Eminem Looking for Toys For Tots Donations in Michigan
Tis the season to give generously to Toys for Tots, but don't be fooled by this scammer posing as Eminem - he's not the real Slim Shady. A man pretending to be the legendary Detroit rapper is saying he's collecting donations for Toys for Tots, but is simply trying to rip people off.
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
Which Michigan Counties Have The Most Deer Car Accidents?
There were more than 52,000 car-deer accidents last year in Michigan. Do you live in one of the counties most prone to car-deer collisions here in our state?. What Should You Do If You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan?. According to AAA, the number of vehicle accidents...
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Popular Snack Food?
There is an endless supply of snack/junk food in this country. Everywhere you go there's an aisle of treats calling your name and it's really hard to just walk away. There are chips, candy, cookies, crackers, and other sweets at our fingertips at all times. While we can't necessarily tell...
This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States
One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?
Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
Halo Burger Teams With MI Influencer For Limited Edition Burger
What do you get when you pair one of Michigan's favorite fast-food restaurants with a Michigan social media influencer? An unbelievably great burger - but only for a limited time. Halo Burger has joined forces with Taylor Dustin, also known as The Wandering Michigander to create a delicious Midwestern-flavored burger....
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular TikTok Song
Do you even TikTok bro? Chances are you do or at least your kids do. If you are not familiar with the insanely popular social media platform, TikTok is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share videos on any topic. Sometimes people share videos that are...
Breathtaking $5.9M Cedar-Clad ‘Boardwalk Cottage’ For Sale on Mackinac Island
A home rarely becomes available on Mackinac Island. It's even rarer when it's one of the most iconic homes on the island, but it's happened. The stunning and infamous 'Boardwalk Cottage' has hit the market for $5.9 million, and it's truly everything you'd expect from a Mackinac Island home. The...
Michigan Mom Makes Meatloaf That Looks Like Her Son
A face only a mother could make a meatloaf out of. A Michigan mom has gone viral after creating a meatloaf in the form of her son's face. The Mesick mom made the creation to show her son appreciation for helping around the house after she started a new job and for helping out his brother with special needs.
