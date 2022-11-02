Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Circle and Paxos get Singapore payment institution license
Circle and Paxos, the issuers of US dollar-pegged stablecoins, have received in-principle approval from Singapore regulators to operate fully regulated cryptocurrency services in the country. The IPA licence allows the duo to provide digital payment token services under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence. Licensees are required to meet a...
financefeeds.com
LightPoint launches “hedge fund in a box”: LightPoint 360
LightPoint has launched a solution that enables new launch funds to focus on raising capital and running their core business securely from anywhere. The solution, LightPoint 360, offers access to business and technology infrastructure on the road or from a desktop so that funds are able to streamline their interaction with their prime brokers and fund administrators regardless of their location.
financefeeds.com
Skilling partners with TradingView for instant access to charting and trading
“This partnership makes it both easier and quicker for our customers to find and execute on trading opportunities. Providing quick and easy access to financial markets is central to Skilling’s mission as a company.”. Skilling has partnered with TradingView to allow traders to identify and assess opportunities, and trade...
financefeeds.com
Cboe FX reports $896 billion in monthly volumes, down 11% MoM
Cboe’s institutional spot FX platform reported its trading volumes for the month ending October 2022, which saw a notable drop after hitting its third-highest month ever in September. During October 2022, Cboe FX disclosed a total trading volume of $896 billion, down -11 percent on a month-over-month...
financefeeds.com
XRTD to integrate with Brokeree Solutions
Brokeree Solutions, a turnkey solutions developer for multi-asset brokers, has just announced the integration of its flagship Liquidity Bridge with XTRD – an orders and execution management system (OEMS) for digital asset trading with a strong focus on low-latency and high-throughput execution. Multi-server Liquidity Bridge is a comprehensive solution...
financefeeds.com
Mastercard announces access to McAfee protection for US cardholders
“By partnering with McAfee, we’re able to provide people exclusive access to leading security technology to help them feel confident and secure with every transaction.”. McAfee has signed an exclusive partnership with Mastercard to offer the payments giant’s personal and small-medium size business cardholders access to online protection solutions.
financefeeds.com
CAPEX.com receives UAE licence to offer crypto services
Multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com has received in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual assets business in Abu Dhabi, the firm’s CEO announced today. The new license allows its parent, Key Way Markets Ltd, to bring the CAPEX.com brand closer to clients in the Middle East, with major focus to the United Arab Emirates. The in-principle approval for its crypto business comes to complete the picture as the company already holds the ADGM FSRA license to offer traditional financial services.
financefeeds.com
ZuluTrade Growth Plan Does Not Include Unlicensed Brokers
ZuluTrade has announced that it will continue its growth in the B2B space with licensed brokers only, terminating agreements that fail to pass its compliance curation process as a part of its new transition to ZuluTrade 2.0. The move comes in support of its parent company Finvasia Group’s larger vision...
financefeeds.com
Blocto announces $3 million to drive adoption of Aptos ecosystem
“We know this bearish market is the best time to build and refine products in preparation for the next wave of crypto adoption. Historically, those projects continuing development during downturns create the most impact when sentiment reverses.”. Blocto has announced a $3 million Aptos Ecosystem Fund to help projects onboard...
financefeeds.com
Eurotrader hires Axi alumni Jack Beezer as product officer
Eurotrader Group continues to unveil key changes in its executive lineup with new appointments. The multi-asset broker today hired Axi’s alumni Jack Beezer as its chief product officer. Beezer will be in charge of researching a plethora of new products while expanding the existing product suite. Moreover, he will...
financefeeds.com
Bakkt acquires Apex Crypto for up to $200 million
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023 and is subject to required regulatory approvals. Bakkt has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, LLC from Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. in a move that is expected to significantly bolster its cryptocurrency product offering and expand its footprint into additional client verticals including fintechs, trading app platforms, and neo-banks.
financefeeds.com
Wallet Checker launches mobile app to check any wallet for origin of funds
Wallet Checker has launched an AI-based solution against money laundering and crypto scams to tackle the increased prevalence of such threats within the digital asset space, with $14 billion worth of crypto being stolen in 2021. The emerging asset class is still very nascent and criminals will take as much...
financefeeds.com
CySEC warns of One Capital Invest and Robotics Forex
The Cypriot regulator today has warned against entering into transactions, particularly involving CFDs, cryptocurrency and forex trading, via online trading platforms operated by unlicensed providers. The Cypriot regulator exposed a slew of unlicensed providers, whose domains were just blacklisted for facilitating online trading without being authorized to do so in...
financefeeds.com
Moscow Exchange reports 24% drop in FX volumes
The Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest exchange group, released its monthly batch of trading volumes and metrics for October 2022 – the latest readings showed a pullback across the board for multiple segments, namely in the FX, given lower volatility and a reduced trading schedule. In terms of the...
financefeeds.com
Saxo Bank reports lower FX volumes for October 2022
As many currency markets saw a relatively quiet period in October, Copenhagen-based Saxo Bank has reported its monthly metrics, which showed a renewed decline month-over-month. The latest figures saw a sizable consolidation in key volume segments, failing to overtake a number of recent highs seen last month. The Danish multi-asset...
financefeeds.com
Tradeweb Markets’ trading volumes dip 16% in October
Tradeweb Markets, the operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, has just reported its aggregated trading volumes for October 2022. The group’s most recent volumes took a step back during the month, ending a consecutive string of increases this year. In particular, Tradeweb clients transacted a total of $21.3 trillion in October 2022, retreating 15 percent month-over-month from $25.1 trillion in September 2022.
financefeeds.com
CFTC thanks UK FCA for critical cooperation in age of cross-border trading
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has publicly thanked the UK Financial Conduct Authority for its critical cross-border cooperation to ensure the integrity of U.S. markets and markets abroad. Specifically, the UK FCA obtained information from United Kingdom-based traders on behalf of the CFTC during an investigation of certain crude oil...
financefeeds.com
FinanceFeeds announces participation at FIA Expo 2022
The FIA Expo 2022, which takes place in Chicago on 14 & 15 November, is one of the most prestigious events within the global derivatives trading industry. Exchange leaders, industry experts and key regulators will gather at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk to discuss the most prominent topics, and attendees will flock to the exhibit hall for the betterment of their networks and businesses.
financefeeds.com
FBS & LCFC Bring up Importance of Trading Education
FBS, a licensed international broker, partners with Leicester City Football Club, the 2021 FA Cup winner, for a new collaboration. Make Your Own Way is a joint project focusing on the importance of learning and a thoughtful approach to trading. A unique experience. The Make Your Own Way project is...
Comments / 0