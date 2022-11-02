Multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com has received in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual assets business in Abu Dhabi, the firm’s CEO announced today. The new license allows its parent, Key Way Markets Ltd, to bring the CAPEX.com brand closer to clients in the Middle East, with major focus to the United Arab Emirates. The in-principle approval for its crypto business comes to complete the picture as the company already holds the ADGM FSRA license to offer traditional financial services.

1 DAY AGO