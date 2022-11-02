Read full article on original website
Slow down, Speed Racer: Tua Tagovailoa already talking about Super Bowls in Miami
What a difference one year makes. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has gone from being labeled a bust to talking about winning Super Bowls in Miami. Apparently, that’s the type of confidence that comes with having an offensive-minded head coach and All-Pro wide receiver at your side. Indeed, it’s incredible for Dolphins fans to hear Tagovailoa speak in such terms, but he might want to hit the brakes and slow this bus down just a bit.
Thursday Night Football Preview: Can the Philadelphia Eagles run the table?
The Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. With 10 weeks left, though, it seems impossible that the Eagles could remain undefeated through the rest of the year. Then you look at their upcoming schedule. @HOU, WAS, @IND, GB, TEN, @NYG, @CHI, @DAL, NO, and NYG. I...
Najee Harris' career arc is starting to look a lot like Trent Richardson's
Most people could’ve predicted Najee Harris’ sophomore slump. One look at the Steelers’ payroll, offensive line depth, or quarterback situation should’ve been enough for anyone to foresee backfield struggles for the 2021 first-round pick out of Alabama. Still, several believed his feature role and pass-catching ability — essentially, his sheer volume of work — would make up for any deficiency. After all, he is immensely talented.
History is not on the Philadelphia Eagles' side despite an 8-0 start
Thursday Night Football saw the Philadelphia Eagles win their eighth game in a row, a 29-17 victory over the woeful Houston Texans. While many people have claimed the Eagles are frauds due to their lackluster schedule, it’s hard to deny just how electric their offense has looked and how stout their defense has been. Regardless of opponent, Nick Sirianni’s crew passes the eye test with flying colors, hence why so many experts have Philly near or at the top of their NFL power rankings.
Dan Snyder is fleeing the Commanders’ ship as the DOJ closes in
What began as a value report that the Washington Commanders had secured Bank of America (BofA) Securities to explore “potential transactions” morphed into jubilee as the implication became clear. The hints that Dan and Tanya Snyder are “exploring” selling the franchise have been all but confirmed. Although nothing is set in stone yet — and Snyder denies he intends to sell the team — the events of Wednesday signal that the Snyder era could be near the end.
