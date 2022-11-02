Read full article on original website
Police: Three teens arrested in Albany after robbing two men and firing shots at them
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Three teens are facing charges are Albany Police say they robbed two men Friday. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says their officers were called to the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue about an armed robbery. Two men told investigators that three teenagers pointed a gun at them and stole their AirPods, money, cellphones, and other items. As the teens were leaving, the men said the teens shot at them.
Albany police officer involved in vehicle accident
ALBANY — An Albany Police Department officer was involved in a vehicle accident while responding to a burglary call Friday, APD said in a news release. The officer was traveling northbound on North Jefferson Street at around midnight in response to a burglary in progress call. As the police vehicle entered the intersection, it collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Broad Avenue.
Albany Police need your help finding wanted man
Albany, GA – The Albany Police Department has requested the publics help located wanted suspect via their social media platform. “We would like your assistance with locating Tyrone Mays Jr. Mays is wanted for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespass.”. Anyone with information regarding...
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
Suspects arrested after high-speed chase
ALBANY — A pair of suspects were arrested in Albany Thursday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through two counties. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, who were in a stolen pickup truck, were initially pursued by officers in Mitchell County. That pursuit continued into Dougherty County and ended on the 1100 block of Van Deman Street. Police said Gardner shot at Mitchell County law enforcement officers after the chase ended.
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New details are emerging after a violent crime spree and the crimes committed in one of Albany’s busiest areas. Albany police are looking for three men wanted in a slew of crimes and two of the men were captured on surveillance video. An alleged victim...
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting incident that left one man dead in Sylvester is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the shooting that led to the death of Kentravis Rutland, 32. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600...
Police: Suspects wanted for vehicle hijacking, possible armed robbery
The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the videos. According to APD, on October 22, the suspects stole a white, 2013 Cadillac CTS near the 1000 block of Cedar Ave. The vehicle is believed to been used in a...
Willacoochee Police Chief arrested after GBI says he burglarized a home
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a southwest Georgia police chief. In a media release, the GBI says they have arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel. Williams is facing a charge of burglary following a district attorney's request for the GBI to investigate Williams.
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Tifton
Georgia State Patrol are investigating a fatal accident in Tifton. Troopers were called to 20th Street, near Missouri Avenue, after a female was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday night. Preliminary information obtained from GSP says that a Ford Explorer, driven by 86-year-old Kheiredden Batal, was traveling west on...
Authorities capture escaped inmate in Decatur County
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that Conner Wilkes is back in custody after escaping from prison. BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate after they say he escaped Friday. The inmate has been identified...
GBI: $5k reward offered for information in Sylvester shooting death
WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Sylvester. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Sylvester Police Department was called to an East Welch Street address around 11...
South Central Drug Task Force arrests 4, seized narcotics during Ocilla hotel bust
Four have been arrested in Ocilla for warrants and possessions of drugs. Thursday, November 3, 2022, the Fitzgerald Police Department, agents with the South Central Drug Task Force, Irwin County Deputies, and Ocilla Police Officers executed a search warrant at the Regents Inn, in Ocilla. According to the report, upon...
Albany gang members sentenced on drug charges
ALBANY — A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into southwest Georgia has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Jamie Lorell Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss,...
