Asbury Park officials illegally rejected plan to demolish historic Catholic church, lawsuit alleges
A developer has filed a lawsuit against Asbury Park alleging officials illegally rejected a plan to demolish historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision blocks from the beach. Some residents praised the Asbury Park Planning Board after its Aug. 1 vote denying an application submitted by Mountain View...
McDonald's franchisee to pay $1M to employees at 7 Brooklyn locations for violating labor laws
A Brooklyn McDonald’s franchise owner was ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to 511 employees after a second investigation by the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection found he violated multiple workplace laws.
N.J. hospital built one of the largest medical construction projects in the U.S. It cost $714M.
It’s the largest building on campus. The Helena Theurer Pavilion — a nine-story, 530,000-square-foot tower costing $714 million — is the latest addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, hospital officials say. The pavilion — dubbed the first “smart surgical tower” in New Jersey — is set to open at the Hackensack facility in December.
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Bergen County buys long-abandoned railroad line to build pedestrian, bicycle trail
Another rail is becoming another trail in North Jersey. After almost 20 years of on-again, off-again negotiations, Bergen County purchased a 1.2-mile Norfolk Southern rail line spanning Rutherford and East Rutherford for $1.9 million with plans to turn it into a park and trail for pedestrians and bicyclists, officials announced Wednesday.
Alpert Group Breaks Ground on 40-Unit Affordable Community in Teaneck, New Jersey
TEANECK, N.J. — The Alpert Group, along with its nonprofit partner Geriatric Services Inc., has broken ground on a 40-unit affordable housing community for seniors in Teaneck, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan and The Bronx. The community will rise five stories, and the mostly one-bedroom units are...
