The New Balance 2002R almost fell victim to oblivion in the late 2000s, but the silhouette has found its footing throughout the last two years. Recently, the performance-informed, lifestyle sneaker emerged in an eye-catching “Egg Yolk” style that abandons the muted grey associated with New Balance for a vibrant yellow. Premium pig suede and breathable mesh throughout the upper indulge in a uniform look, with the only interruptions arriving via branding and other supporting hits at the profiles and heel. Underfoot, the sole unit (borrowed from the 860v2) keeps things relatively simple while participating in the “Neo-vintage” trend that’s infiltrated footwear like never before since mid-2020. The ACTEVA LITE midsole and ABZORB SBS heel component couple with N-ergy shock absorption technology and Stability Web arch support for a tried-and-proven ride. Together, each aforementioned detail further expands the 2002R’s ever-growing roster, with “Egg Yolk” likely to appear on other designs in the near future.

1 DAY AGO