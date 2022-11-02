Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Yellow Swooshes And Green Pull-Tabs Adorn This Upcoming Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe
With the Nike General Purpose Shoe, Tom Sachs is effectively going against the innate nature of sneaker culture. The release of the collaborative silhouette’s “Archive” colorway, for example, was restocked multiple times — even landing on the shelves of your local Kohl’s. And with more pairs on the way, the GPS is very quickly becoming the perennial Sachs intended it to be.
sneakernews.com
White and Orange Dress Up This Kids Nike Dunk High
While the Nike Dunk tempers down from its widely-circulated revival, The Swoosh is making sure everyone can get their hands on the iconic pair sewn from the hardwood as grade school releases become more and more common. Case in point? The simplified two-tone aesthetic employed unto the latest Nike Dunk High specifically tooled for the youth.
sneakernews.com
Get A Well-Balanced Sneaker Collection With The New Balance 2002R “Egg Yolk”
The New Balance 2002R almost fell victim to oblivion in the late 2000s, but the silhouette has found its footing throughout the last two years. Recently, the performance-informed, lifestyle sneaker emerged in an eye-catching “Egg Yolk” style that abandons the muted grey associated with New Balance for a vibrant yellow. Premium pig suede and breathable mesh throughout the upper indulge in a uniform look, with the only interruptions arriving via branding and other supporting hits at the profiles and heel. Underfoot, the sole unit (borrowed from the 860v2) keeps things relatively simple while participating in the “Neo-vintage” trend that’s infiltrated footwear like never before since mid-2020. The ACTEVA LITE midsole and ABZORB SBS heel component couple with N-ergy shock absorption technology and Stability Web arch support for a tried-and-proven ride. Together, each aforementioned detail further expands the 2002R’s ever-growing roster, with “Egg Yolk” likely to appear on other designs in the near future.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 FlyEase Dons Lakers Colors
The Air Jordan 1 FlyEase hasn’t become a mainstay within the brand’s lineup of products, but accessible footwear is sure to become a priority over the next handful of years. Recently, the modified version of the original Air Jordan silhouette emerged in a regal purple and vibrant yellow...
sneakernews.com
Ronnie Fieg And Clarks To Drop Another 8th Street Collection, Recreate The Desert Trek Boot
Ronnie Fieg has proven that he’s always working. And while the Queens-native continues to work on 10th anniversary-related projects for his Kith empire, the visionary is also taking time to help brands like Clarks celebrate milestones of their own. On November 5th, Fieg will team up with the English...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Violet Ore”
Together, A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand have produced some of the most exciting collaborative releases of the last few years. And by the end of November, the two will have added to their belt the Air Jordan 4 “Violet Ore,” which just surfaced via official images. Teased...
sneakernews.com
Technicolor Panels Dress This Latest Nike Air Force 1
While snow is soon to fall and the weather will be shifting towards a cooler climate, The Swoosh continues to dress its 40th anniversary silhouette in boisterous outfits that warm up the ground with each step. For instance, the multi-color gradient that touches down on the most recent women’s-exclusive Air Force 1.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Adopts The “Sweet Beet” Look
Beets are the black cats of vegetables. Grandma puts them down on your plate fully expecting them to be cleared by the end of the meal yet the maroon-colored juice sits untouched, drowning slices of the unappealing produce as you stab at it unassumingly with your fork. The Swoosh too,...
sneakernews.com
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From October 29th to November 4th
The peak of the holiday season is fast-approaching, and brands are capitalizing on the time of year to confirm and tease new product. As has become customary, handfuls of Air Jordan product has been previewed ahead of December’s shopping events. Away from the footwear, however, the Jumpman family announced the signings of two new members: Kiki Rice and Javon Walton. Both figures are still teenagers, suggesting Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand views them as big bold bets for its future.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 97 Goes Greyscale For Its Latest Colorway
While we await the highly-touted return of the Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” amidst the silhouette’s 25th anniversary, The Swoosh has employed a steady stream of neutral-toned outfits affixed with titular accents, the latter of which is removed for the most recent monochrome build. Coating its cracked...
sneakernews.com
adidas Basketball Presents The Pixar-Inspired “You’re Not Good, You’re Super!” Collection
From Star Wars, Spider-Man and Lego, professional hoopers hold a great affinity to the characters and pop culture references that they grew up with. Exploring those culture phenomena’s on the court, adidas knows all too well how to capture the aforementioned aesthetics through their signature star’s silhouettes, now introducing their latest collaborative collection with Pixar inspired by The Incredibles.
sneakernews.com
Zion Williamson’s “Fire And Ice” Pack Includes A Wintry Air Jordan 12
When LeBron James offers high praise, it’s a clear signal that we need to start paying acute attention. And while Zion Williamson has easily garnered that recognition since his days at Spartanburg Day School, his nightly display of dominance – and 27 points against the Lakers on Wednesday – was enough for The King to acknowledge that the recent first-time All-Star will be here for a long, long time.
sneakernews.com
Nike Stacks TPU And Leather Swooshes On Top Of This Upcoming Dunk Low
With yet another restock landing later this week, it’s likely most are growing tired of the Dunk Low “Panda.” Nike, too, apparently, as they’ve put several spins on the colorway over the course of the last few months. This newly-revealed Dunk Low, which just surfaced in...
sneakernews.com
Toddlers Can Now Enjoy The New Balance 550
The New Balance 550‘s popularity amongst the high school and older crowd can’t be denied, but the decades-old design can now also be enjoyed by toddlers. Akin to other modified versions of the brand’s most popular products, the toddler’s 550 features a bungee lace closure and hook-and-loop strap across the top of the upper. The pair includes the illusion of a traditional laces setup, but the New Balance proposition only achieves lockdown via the aforementioned velcro top strap. To kick off the next leg of the 550’s dominance of the footwear market, the New England institution has outfitted the updated version of Steven Smith’s design from 1989 in a white and grey color combination that enables year round wear. Toddlers may outgrow the shoes before parents know it, but they’ll at least be fresh while they can still fit them.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dresses Up In Georgetown Colors
When Georgetown hoops gets mentioned who comes to mind? Is it the iconic pairing of Michael Jackson and Patrick Ewing winning the 1984 National Championship or maybe Allen Iverson dicing cats up in the kente cloth trimmed jerseys? Either way The Swoosh is looking to harken the Washington D.C. based institution’s longstanding history on the hardwood having recently brought back the 80s classic Nike Terminator High in the aforementioned school’s tonal spectrum.
sneakernews.com
A BATHING APE® Revisits The adidas Superstar With A “Black/White” Look
Although A BATHING APE® continues to reimagine its iconic BAPE STA™ in new styles, the streetwear pioneer keeps its partnership with adidas alive, revisiting the classic Superstar before 2022 ends. Dipped in compelling color combination of black, white and gold, the upcoming pair further expand on BAPE and...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” Is Expected To Return In 2023
2023 is set to return some of our favorite Jordan silhouettes plucked directly from the archives. From the “Laney” Air Jordan 14 to the “Columbia” AJ 11’s, the Beaverton-based brand is readying for a jam-packed new year that’s set to include a homecoming for the Air Jordan 7 “Chambray”.
sneakernews.com
Maybe Tomorrow And Saucony To Drop “Tortoise” And “Hare” Collaborations At ComplexCon
While better-known for its Justin Timberlake-approved beanies, Maybe Tomorrow has broken into the world of sneakers with the help of its friends at Saucony. New York-based creative and leader of Maybe Tomorrow has previously customized pairs from the Massachusetts institution, but his latest project brings his label’s name to the Saucony Shadow 6000 and 3D Grid Hurricane. Inspired by Aesop’s Fables, the aforementioned designs take on “Hare” and “Tortoise” themes, respectively, speaking to Maybe Tomorrow and Saucony’s own recognition that sometimes going at it together is better.
sneakernews.com
The Kids Jordan Dub Zero “Black/Taxi” Is Available Now
While the Jordan Dub Zero is no where near the level of relevancy that the brand’s upper echelon of silhouettes occupies, the pair holds a medley of iconic structures from its aforementioned roster for even the harshest of critics to appreciate. Now, the amalgamation is set to take on the Air Jordan 1’s synonymous “Taxi” ensemble.
Comments / 0