Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving this week said he takes “full responsibility” for the “negative impact” of a tweet he posted with a link to an antisemitic film. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in a joint statement along with his team and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Wednesday night. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO