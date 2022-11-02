Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’
Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving. suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:
NBA's Adam Silver to meet with Kyrie Irving over ‘reckless decision’ to post antisemitic film
NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Thursday saying that he will meet with Kyrie Irving after the guard shared a link to a movie containing antisemitic material.
Kyrie Irving says he takes ‘responsibility’ for ‘negative impact’ of controversial tweet
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving this week said he takes “full responsibility” for the “negative impact” of a tweet he posted with a link to an antisemitic film. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in a joint statement along with his team and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Wednesday night. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.
Nets’ Kyrie Irving finally apologizes for posting antisemitic film after incurring 5-game suspension
Shortly after the Brooklyn Nets slapped Kyrie Irving with at least a five-game suspension, the controversial superstar finally apologized for posting a film with antisemitic tropes on his Twitter last week. Irving apologized late Thursday night through his Instagram, which has 17.6 million followers. Irving conceded that the 2018 film...
Kyrie Irving reportedly ignored texts from ownership during controversy, has been 'distant' from team: Report
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie Irving’s suspension was held off as Joe Tsai tried to speak with Irving, but his text messages went ignored for “nearly a week.”
Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Without Pay in Wake of Antisemitic Post
Brooklyn suspended the star guard in the aftermath of fallout stemming from his recent promotion of an antisemitic film and book on social media.
NBA’s Adam Silver slams Nets’ Kyrie Irving for anti-Semitic tweet, lack of remorse
NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving “reckless” for tweeting out a link to a movie rife with anti-Semitic tropes, and said he’s “disappointed” Irving still hasn’t apologized. “Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film...
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo unloads on Nets’ Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitic tweet
The self proclaimed ‘free-thinker’ Kyrie Irving has been suspended from the Brooklyn Nets for at least five games. The punishment comes in response to his anti-Semitic tweet last Thursday, but some think the sentence is too light. The guard finally apologized on his Instagram Thursday night, but that...
NBA commissioner Adam Silver 'disappointed by Kyrie Irving's failure to offer 'unqualified apology'
A week after Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared a film full of antisemitic rhetoric to his millions of followers on social media, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his disappointment in a statement. "Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic...
BBC
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism
The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...
Steve Kerr speaks out about Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic social media post
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke out about Kyrie Irving’s social media post promoting an anti-semitic film by highlighting the impact of words. Steve Kerr usually isn’t shy about commenting on societal issues, even ones not directly connected to the NBA. This week, he had the chance to weigh in on an issue that has sadly been at the forefront: Anti-semitism.
Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets
Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
NJ.com
NJ
