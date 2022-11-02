ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving says he takes ‘responsibility’ for ‘negative impact’ of controversial tweet

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving this week said he takes “full responsibility” for the “negative impact” of a tweet he posted with a link to an antisemitic film. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in a joint statement along with his team and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Wednesday night. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...
Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets

Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
