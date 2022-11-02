Read full article on original website
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
New Jersey Globe
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
Race to watch: Kim faces GOP challenger Healey in N.J.’s redrawn 3rd district
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Three days after starting his second term in Congress, Andy Kim found himself on the floor outside of the Capitol rotunda. “I just felt compelled to be able to do my part to try to get that beautiful...
New Jersey Globe
Advance votes in N.J. passes 600,000
The number of advance votes cast for next week’s election in New Jersey has jumped to 600,380 – 10% of all registered, active voters. Election officials have recorded the receipt of 475,517 vote-by-mail and military ballots, 30.8% of more than 972,500 ballots sent out by county clerks. After...
Bill Clinton slams Republicans for ‘destructive, divisive misconduct’ at N.J. campaign stop for Gottheimer
Visiting New Jersey to campaign for his one-time speechwriter, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, and other fellow Democrats before Tuesday’s midterm elections, former President Bill Clinton on Saturday argued many Republicans these days ”aren‘t doing the right thing because they’ve been rewarded for doing the wrong thing.”
New Jersey attorney general warns of unsolicited voting messages
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is urging Garden State residents to double-check any unsolicited messages they may receive about their polling places or other related information ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8. “If you receive unsolicited outreach about your polling place this election season, check to make sure […]
Polls show Republicans more fired up about midterms in NJ
TRENTON – Republican voters are more enthusiastic than Democrats to vote in this year’s midterm election, according to results issued Wednesday of national polls and a New Jersey one conducted by Stockton University. The Stockton University Poll didn’t find that Democratic enthusiasm has collapsed but that Republicans appear...
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
NBC New York
FBI: Source of NJ Synagogues Threat Identified, Poses No Further Danger to Community
The FBI has identified a man linked to the nonspecific but widescale threat against New Jersey synagogues that prompted a public warning from its Newark office a day ago, and officials say he no longer poses a threat to the community, according to the agency and law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.
NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?
It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
Crazy take on mid-terms by former NJ Gov. Christie Whitman
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who has separated herself from the Republican Party over frustrations with Donald Trump, has become increasingly frustrated by the party that she once embraced. That frustration boiled over when she appeared at an Axios News Shaper event on Wednesday. Whitman labeled the current...
N.J. Democrats call for Republicans to disavow extremism, citing two ‘highly troubling incidents’
New Jersey’s Democratic Party on Thursday denounced what it described as two recent “highly troubling incidents” of “extreme, radical” messaging in the state and called on Republicans to disavow the instances, just days before the midterm elections. The Democratic State Committee issued a statement decrying...
N.J. residents could get unemployment benefits more quickly under law Murphy just signed
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law designed to help out-of-work New Jerseyans get unemployment benefits more quickly in the wake of repeated criticism the state’s system doled out payments too slowly during the coronavirus pandemic. But the measure won’t go into effect for nine months.
Election day is coming up — out-vote the fraud, New Jersey (Opinion)
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. In New Jersey, you don't have to wait until Tuesday. Early voting in person has already started and many of us vote by mail. It's obvious that there are issues with a voting system when even though you're only legally allowed to vote once, with no ID check at the polls, it's impossible for election officials to guarantee there is no fraud.
NJ mayor pushes for local law to crack down on rampant car thefts
MARLBORO— In an effort to discourage car theft attempts, which have been a major concern in most New Jersey towns, a Monmouth County mayor has a plan to introduce an ordinance to the municipal council. Marlboro Mayor John Hornik told News 12 that the ordinance would impose a fine...
NBC New York
FBI Warns of Broad Threat to New Jersey Synagogues, Urges Caution
The FBI's Newark office issued a stark warning Thursday as it announced it had received "credible information" about a nonspecific but widescale threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The FBI described the threat, shared by the bureau's Newark office on Twitter around 3 p.m., as "broad." However, a senior law...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Poll Finds Republican Enthusiasm High for Midterm Elections In New Jersey
A new poll released today shows New Jersey’s voters, but especially Republicans, are enthusiastic about voting in next week’s midterm elections in which the economy and inflation are seen as top issues. According to the poll from Stockton University, when asked which party they prefer in the congressional...
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
Feds bust nationwide $545M catalytic converter theft scheme with N.J. ties, officials say
A New Jersey business knowingly trafficked catalytic converters stolen from around the country in a scheme that netted more than $545 million in illicit gains, federal authorities said as they announced twenty-one arrests targeting the alleged nationwide criminal enterprise. The takedown led to arrests Wednesday and searches in Oklahoma, Wyoming,...
Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’
The campaign ad is a remnant of our country’s oppressive, segregated past, one lawmaker said. The post Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ.com
