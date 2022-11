Yordan Alvarez smashed a three-run homer and the Houston Astros captured their second World Series in six seasons on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia. Astros relief pitchers allowed only two runs over 18 1/3 innings with 25 strikeouts through the first five games and once again dominated Phillies batters over the final three innings to seal the victory.

