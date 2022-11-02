ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls volleyball Top 20, Nov. 4: Days away from sectional celebration

The NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship is only a few days away from victorious teams holding their sectional title trophies. Before entering the biggest week of the fall, have a look at NJ.com’s latest Top 20 ranking. Note: Matches through November 3 are considered for this week’s...
Girls Soccer: North, Non-Public A roundups for semifinals, Nov. 5

Maya Nuwayhid completed a natural hat trick as third-seeded Pingry defeated second-seeded Oak Knoll, 4-1, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public A state playoffs in Summit. Pingry (12-5) will face the winner of top-seeded Immaculate Heart, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and fifth-seeded Mount St....
WASHINGTON STATE
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)

This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Woodbury football advances to sectional final with dominating win over Shore

The Woodbury High School football team has run the gauntlet this season. Playing in the state’s best small-school division, the Thundering Herd earned the top seed in South Jersey Group 1 and a share of the West Jersey Football League’s Diamond Division title. It has a win over a Group 2 finalist in Gloucester and two other Group 2 playoff teams and didn’t play a non-playoff team this season.
WOODBURY, NJ
Blair defeats Peddie - Boys soccer recap

Blair defeated Peddie 1-0 in Hightstown to earn its second win of the season. Blair improved to 2-7-2 while Peddie fell to 6-7.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Droner adds to family legacy, leads Chatham girls soccer to OT title win

Sophomore midfielder Abby Droner has seen some of the biggest moments in Chatham’s history. On Saturday, she created her own and added to an incredible family legacy when she stepped up for a free kick and drilled a shot into the back of the net to beat Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20. That strike from just inside the sideline was the difference in a 2-1 overtime thriller in the North 2, Group 3 final that gave Chatham its second sectional title in the last three years.
CHATHAM, NJ
Field Hockey: Non-Public, North Jersey roundups for quarterfinals, Nov. 5

Lea Good and Darby Campbell notched two goals apiece as third-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated sixth-seeded Morristown-Beard, 7-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Non-Public, North Jersey state playoffs in Summit. Oak Knoll (15-5) will face second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the semifinal round on...
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

