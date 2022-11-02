Read full article on original website
Girls volleyball Top 20, Nov. 4: Days away from sectional celebration
The NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship is only a few days away from victorious teams holding their sectional title trophies. Before entering the biggest week of the fall, have a look at NJ.com’s latest Top 20 ranking. Note: Matches through November 3 are considered for this week’s...
Girls Soccer: North, Non-Public A roundups for semifinals, Nov. 5
Maya Nuwayhid completed a natural hat trick as third-seeded Pingry defeated second-seeded Oak Knoll, 4-1, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public A state playoffs in Summit. Pingry (12-5) will face the winner of top-seeded Immaculate Heart, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and fifth-seeded Mount St....
Who’s lighting it up? Top Skyland Conference girls soccer season-long stat leaders
The season is coming to a close and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the best of the best in every single conference and league in the state. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long Skyland Conference stat leaders in three statistical categories: points, goals, assists and saves.
Top 50 daily girls soccer state playoff stat leaders for Saturday, Nov. 5
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Nov. 5, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Girls soccer: Middletown South nips Brick Memorial in 2OT to win Central Jersey, Group 3
Senior Makayla Jaffe scored on an acrobatic right-footed shot off of a set play with two minutes remaining in the second overtime period to lift third-seeded Middletown South to a thrilling 3-2 win over fifth-seeded Brick Memorial in the sectional championship of the Central Jersey Group 3 bracket in Middletown.
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 final preview - No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood vs. Chatham
Football: Londergan stars as Seton Hall Prep powers through Pope John in NPA opener
Liam Londergan threw two touchdown passes and ran for two TDs as fifth-seeded Seton Hall Prep earned a 42-13 win over 12th-seeded Pope John in the first round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs, in West Orange. The Pirates (5-5) will travel to face fourth-seeded St. Joseph (Mont.) in...
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
Woodbury football advances to sectional final with dominating win over Shore
The Woodbury High School football team has run the gauntlet this season. Playing in the state’s best small-school division, the Thundering Herd earned the top seed in South Jersey Group 1 and a share of the West Jersey Football League’s Diamond Division title. It has a win over a Group 2 finalist in Gloucester and two other Group 2 playoff teams and didn’t play a non-playoff team this season.
High school football scoreboard: Second round of playoffs across North Jersey
Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all of the high school football playoff games across Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Friday NORTH 1, GROUP 1 ...
Third-seed Freehold Township beats fourth-seed Monroe, win CJ Group 4- Boys soccer recap
On a day that saw chances come at a premium due to a plethora of outside influences, Jake Visco delivered. Despite a bouncy pitch and gale-force winds, the senior found himself in a bit of space just outside of the 18-yard box, and he cooly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to give Freehold Township the lead over Monroe just before halftime.
Girls soccer: Cherry Hill West tops No. 12 Shawnee in SJG3 to earn 1st sectional title
As the Cherry Hill West girls soccer team was handed a sectional championship trophy for the first time in school history on Saturday, coach Katina Anthony couldn’t help but get teary-eyed. A program that struggled through some lean rebuilding years less than a decade ago was suddenly on top...
Football: St. Joseph (Hamm.) over Montclair Immaculate - N-P, Group B - Quarterfinal
Third-seeded St. Joseph (Hamm.) shut down the surging offense of sixth-seeded Montclair Immaculate to win, 17-0, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics state playoffs in Hammonton. St. Joseph (Hamm.) (6-2) will face the winner of next Friday’s game between second-seeded DePaul and seventh-seeded Immaculata in the semifinal round...
Boys Soccer: Montclair Kimberley defeats Rutgers Prep, North Jersey, Non-Public B semis
Julian Coviello had a goal and an assist as second-seeded Montclair Kimberley was able to hold on and defeat third-seeded Rutgers Prep 2-1 in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Montclair. Montclair Kimberley (12-7-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded a...
Blair defeats Peddie - Boys soccer recap
Blair defeated Peddie 1-0 in Hightstown to earn its second win of the season. Blair improved to 2-7-2 while Peddie fell to 6-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Droner adds to family legacy, leads Chatham girls soccer to OT title win
Sophomore midfielder Abby Droner has seen some of the biggest moments in Chatham’s history. On Saturday, she created her own and added to an incredible family legacy when she stepped up for a free kick and drilled a shot into the back of the net to beat Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20. That strike from just inside the sideline was the difference in a 2-1 overtime thriller in the North 2, Group 3 final that gave Chatham its second sectional title in the last three years.
Football: Roselle defeats Bordentown in NJG1 Regional Invitational Tournament semis
On this day second-seeded Roselle was just one play better as it came up with a huge stop on a two-point conversion attempt to capture a 29-27 win against top-seeded Bordentown in the semifinals of the NJG1 Regional Invitational Tournament in Bordentown. With less than a minute to go, Bordentown...
Field Hockey: Non-Public, North Jersey roundups for quarterfinals, Nov. 5
Lea Good and Darby Campbell notched two goals apiece as third-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated sixth-seeded Morristown-Beard, 7-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Non-Public, North Jersey state playoffs in Summit. Oak Knoll (15-5) will face second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the semifinal round on...
Cherokee outlasts Rancocas Valley to claim South Jersey Group 4 boys soccer title
Chris Meder knew exactly what to do. The Cherokee senior forward didn’t know if another opportunity would present itself, so he went for it. The resulting goal ended 86 scoreless minutes of soccer at top-seeded Rancocas Valley’s breezy athletics complex in Eastampton. It also gave No. 2-seed Cherokee its first South Jersey Group 4 title since 2011.
