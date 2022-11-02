Read full article on original website
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market
Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
Jim Cramer Says to Parse the Dow for Recession-Resilient Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential...
