Memphis, TN

One Beale's Grand Hyatt won't happen because of city's delays, developer says

By Samuel Hardiman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
The Grand Hyatt, the planned 350-plus room convention center hotel intended to serve the Renasant Convention Center, appears to be dead, the project's developer said Wednesday.

Chance Carlisle, the project's principal developer, said the hotel is unlikely to happen because of a $5 million funding gap between what the project's financing structure will provide and what the project needs. The Grand Hyatt would have joined the Hyatt Centric and Caption by Hyatt at One Beale on the hotel campus at the corner of Beale and Front streets.

Carlisle said when the Grand Hyatt's bonds — municipal bonds that would be paid by taxes generated at the development — were shown to the bond market, the projected proceeds — money bond investors would pay for them — fell about $5 million short of what was needed to finance deal.

The municipal bonds were supposed to fetch $46 million. Instead, they priced at about $41 million, Carlisle said in an interview and in a letter he wrote to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland last week. The Commercial Appeal obtained the letter and Strickland's response.

Carlisle said the city's decision to delay closing the deal and its need to restructure the incentive package as late as the Oct. 18 Memphis City Council meeting were the reason the bond proceeds came up short. Earlier pricing would have fetched more than $41 million, he said.

The bonds and $10 million loan from the city of Memphis, which was agreed to after months of negotiations this summer, would have brought the project's incentives to about $56 million.

Carlisle sent Strickland a letter last week asking that the city provide a further $5 million in incentives by the close of business Monday.

"If the city had not demanded to change the structure of the incentives at the last minute and the Grand Hyatt bond issuance remained on schedule, the bonds would have sold for more than $46 million," Carlisle wrote to Strickland on Oct. 25.

Strickland replied to Carlisle Wednesday morning and said the city would provide nothing further and told Carlisle to put further equity — cash — into the project.

"The City does not have a plan for providing an additional $5 million to this project and is unable to offer any further financial support," Strickland wrote. "I am not a financial advisor. You have a team of experts advising you...You have options that include waiting until the market improves and/ or putting more money in yourself."

The mayor said he did not agree with Carlisle's assertion that the city delayed the project and described his administration as "extremely responsive to the varying changes proposed by you over the last several months."

Strickland ended his lengthy letter by saying, "I hope you can find a path of success. I know this project has long been a dream for your family.

Carlisle said he has not given up hope for the project but it's off the table for now.

"I do think the Grand Hyatt will happen one day, just not under the current administration," Carlisle said Wednesday. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to attract and have true minority investors come into the project that stood with us through thick and thin. I'm unbelievably thankful to the city council that never abandoned us.

I'm proud of Memphians who cheered me on along the way," Carlisle said.

The city of Memphis declined to comment beyond Strickland's letter.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

