Recap: Laureate Education Q3 Earnings
Laureate Education LAUR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laureate Education beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $33.31 million from the same...
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 7, 2022 : BNTX, FNV, PLTR, DINO, VTRS, WTRG, NRG, CHH, RBA, AMG, HAE, WHD
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 74.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 4.47 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B shed 1.94% to $283.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index falling 1.06% to 3,719.89 and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.46% to 32,001.25. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $78.25 below its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company achieved on March 29th.
Shares of Block jump on earnings beat
Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:. EPS:...
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech
Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
Hershey's Beat On Q3 Earnings, Expects Sweetened Holiday Season, Boosts Annual Guidance
Hershey Co HSY has reported Q3 sales of $2.73 billion, an increase of 15.6%, beating the consensus of $2.61 billion, including a 4.1-point benefit from the acquisitions of Pretzels and Dot's. Organic, constant currency sales increased by 11.8%. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.17, beating the consensus of $2.10.
Earnings Outlook For Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources METC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ramaco Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Ramaco Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Nelnet's Earnings: A Preview
Nelnet NNI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Nelnet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75. Nelnet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat
PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion, generating an adjusted bottom line of $1.08 per share, a tally that was 12 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.
A Preview Of Theravance Biopharma's Earnings
Theravance Biopharma TBPH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Theravance Biopharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. Theravance Biopharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Star Equity Holdings And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
US crude oil futures traded sharply higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Earnings Outlook For Certara
Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors ZEV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lightning eMotors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Lightning eMotors bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Oncolytics Biotech Inc <ONCY.O>: A loss of 11 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 06:32 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Oncolytics Biotech Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -11 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -12 cents to a loss of -10 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -11 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -10 cents to a low of -12 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $8. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the C$0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -11 cents per share implies a loss of 21.92 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.11 -0.09 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.12 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.14 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.14 -0.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 06:32 p.m..
Kellogg Tops Earnings Estimates, Raises Sales Forecast
Kellogg's Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's latest quarterly earnings.
ON Semiconductor Stock (NASDAQ:ON): 5-Star Analyst Sees Plenty of Potential
ON Semiconductor (onsemi) posted a lackluster outlook for the fourth quarter earlier this week. However, analyst Christopher Rolland is positive about the company overcoming near-term hurdles and showing remarkable growth beyond 2023, on the path paved by the new management. Chip component manufacturer ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), also known as onsemi,...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Q3 Operating Earnings Climb 20% Year-Over-Year But Slip 16% From Q2
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced a loss for its third quarter that ended Sept. 30, reflecting the dire state of the financial markets, which weighed on its investments. Operating profit, derived from a slew of businesses under its fold, however, improved year-over-year.
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Surpasses Earnings Expectations
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stock rose 0.80% (As on November 3, 11:42:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieves 96 percent of the company’s Medicare Advantage members currently enrolled in 4-star and above contracts, and 66 percent of members in 4.5 and 5-star contracts for 2023, an industry-leader among its publicly traded peers. Humana is well positioned for the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, with plans designed to meet customers’ affordability and healthcare needs, especially important given the current economic conditions and knowing many seniors are on fixed incomes. In fact, 72 percent of Humana plans have $0 primary care copays and 94 percent include dental benefits, with many having expanded coverage for essentials like groceries, rent and utilities. The company has also expanded the footprint of the $0 premium LPPO product now offered in over 2,400 counties, a 34% increase year-over-year to better serve members looking for low-cost options with network flexibility.
