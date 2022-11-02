4 November 2022 06:32 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Oncolytics Biotech Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -11 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -12 cents to ​a loss of -10 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -11 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -10 cents to a low of -12 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $8. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the C$0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -11 cents per share implies a loss of 21.92 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.11 -0.09 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.12 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.14 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.14 -0.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 06:32 p.m..

1 DAY AGO