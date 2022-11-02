Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW women’s basketball team picked to win the Peach Belt Conference
AUGUSTA, GA — The accomplishments of last season’s Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team, that included 23 wins and a second round appearance in the NCAA Division II National tournament, were noted by coaches around the Peach Belt Conference and that respect was shown when the PBC released its 2022-23 preseason coaches poll this afternoon. The Lady Hurricanes are picked to win the league this season.
Americus Times-Recorder
Ava Jones and Kayla Langley named Preseason All-PBC
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior guard Ava Jones and junior forward Kayla Langley were named to the 2022-23 Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball preseason All-Conference team. The five-player team was announced this afternoon by the league office. Jones and Langley are the first two Georgia Southwestern women’s basketball players to earn the honor.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County falls to Jeff Davis in season finale
AMERICUS – It has been a long and difficult season for Sumter County first year head football coach Clifford Fedd and his team. Having lost seven straight and missing the state playoffs for the third straight year, the Panthers (1-9) were hoping to salvage this disappointing season with a win over another struggling team; the winless Jeff Davis Yellow jackets (JDH). For one half of play, it looked as if the Panthers were going to end their season on a positive note as they led 19-0 at halftime. However, the second half belonged to the Yellow Jackets. They scored 22 unanswered points by taking advantage of a struggling SCHS offense and forcing two turnovers on their way to a 22-19 victory over the Panthers on Friday, November 4 at Alton Shell Stadium.
Americus Times-Recorder
Furlow Charter and Schley County runners excel at Class A Division 2 State Meet
CARROLLTON, GA – Both the Furlow Charter (FC) and Schley County (SCHS) boys’ and girls’ cross country teams turned in high marks at the GHSA Class A Division 2 state meet in Carrollton, GA on Friday, November 4. The FC Lady Falcons finished in fifth place as...
Adel, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Americus Times-Recorder
Southland’s hopes of state playoff berth severely damaged with loss to Deerfield-Windsor
AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) came into their regular season finale against their arch rival Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) Friday night with pretty much a do or die situation. They would need to defeat the Knights to ensure a spot in the GIAA Class AAA State Playoffs, or hope for some help. They were hosting DWS at Harvey Simpson Stadium on Senior Night and played in front of members from the SAR classes of 1990 and 1991. Considering this atmosphere and what was at stake, the Raiders competed as hard as they could to bring about a victory. However, they were unable to do so and fell to DWS 25-16, making their chances to make the state playoffs extremely slim.
WTVM
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
Signs o' the times
The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC waiving application fee in November
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is providing application fee waivers for students who apply during the month of November. November is “Apply to College Month” and students who apply during “No Fee November” can have the $25 application fee waived. SGTC will be hosting...
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Kiwanis Club hosts Sanford Bishop and Chris West
The Americus Kiwanis Club meets on Fridays at 1pm. As part of an ongoing intention to allow a voter an education on the candidates running for office, the club invited electoral candidates to serve as their program. Kiwanis has a long history of providing this for their members and guests, Both were in attendance for the latest forum.
Rev. Roy Plummer remembered as a community leader as Columbus says good-bye
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hundreds of mourners showed up at the Columbus Civic Center today to pay respects to a soldier, pastor, and community leader. Rev. Roy Plummer was remembered as a leader who served his flock and his community with grace and dignity. The life of Jamaican-born Roy George Plummer was celebrated at the […]
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Adult Education provides math tutoring for GED test
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Adult Education department is sponsoring FREE “Math Smash Down” sessions for individuals who have successfully completed three of the four sessions of the GED or General Equivalency Diploma tests. The SGTC Adult Education department will be hosting the sessions on...
Muscogee County Republican, Democratic poll watchers impressed with how election is being run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you have voted early in person in Georgia, you have probably noticed three or four people sitting inside the polling location. They are poll watchers. They are partisan, and they are part of the process. In this time of deep political division, you have Democrats and Republicans sitting together inside […]
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
WALB 10
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
The 8th Congressional District includes several parts of Southwest Georgia. As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?. As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?. Dougherty Co. elections board denies extended early voting hours. Updated:...
WALB 10
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
Albany Herald
School System police chief speaks to Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club
ALBANY — Chief/Public Safety Director Troy Conley of the Dougherty County School System Police Department was the featured speaker at the Oct. 31 meeting of the Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club. During the meeting at Austin’s Firegrill, the chief spoke about the breadth of his department’s responsibility for security and enforcement...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
Major fuel company warns of coming diesel fuel shortage to impact Georgia farmers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incoming diesel fuel shortage could soon be impacting your wallet. A major fuel delivery provider issued a "supply alert," warning of the shortage in the Southeast. Georgia farmers like Donald Chase could soon enter yet another challenging scenario. "It's going to be really critical...
Car bursts into flames at Columbus car wash
Fire crews battled a car fire after it burst into flames just before 2:00 Friday afternoon in Columbus. The car could been sitting outside one of the wash bays at the Classic Car Wash on 13th street in Midtown Columbus. The car appeared to burning next to one of the air/vacuum stations. It’s currently unclear […]
