AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) came into their regular season finale against their arch rival Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) Friday night with pretty much a do or die situation. They would need to defeat the Knights to ensure a spot in the GIAA Class AAA State Playoffs, or hope for some help. They were hosting DWS at Harvey Simpson Stadium on Senior Night and played in front of members from the SAR classes of 1990 and 1991. Considering this atmosphere and what was at stake, the Raiders competed as hard as they could to bring about a victory. However, they were unable to do so and fell to DWS 25-16, making their chances to make the state playoffs extremely slim.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO