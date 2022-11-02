ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

GSW women’s basketball team picked to win the Peach Belt Conference

AUGUSTA, GA — The accomplishments of last season’s Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team, that included 23 wins and a second round appearance in the NCAA Division II National tournament, were noted by coaches around the Peach Belt Conference and that respect was shown when the PBC released its 2022-23 preseason coaches poll this afternoon. The Lady Hurricanes are picked to win the league this season.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Ava Jones and Kayla Langley named Preseason All-PBC

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior guard Ava Jones and junior forward Kayla Langley were named to the 2022-23 Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball preseason All-Conference team. The five-player team was announced this afternoon by the league office. Jones and Langley are the first two Georgia Southwestern women’s basketball players to earn the honor.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County falls to Jeff Davis in season finale

AMERICUS – It has been a long and difficult season for Sumter County first year head football coach Clifford Fedd and his team. Having lost seven straight and missing the state playoffs for the third straight year, the Panthers (1-9) were hoping to salvage this disappointing season with a win over another struggling team; the winless Jeff Davis Yellow jackets (JDH). For one half of play, it looked as if the Panthers were going to end their season on a positive note as they led 19-0 at halftime. However, the second half belonged to the Yellow Jackets. They scored 22 unanswered points by taking advantage of a struggling SCHS offense and forcing two turnovers on their way to a 22-19 victory over the Panthers on Friday, November 4 at Alton Shell Stadium.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Adel, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Worth County High School football team will have a game with Cook High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
WORTH COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Southland’s hopes of state playoff berth severely damaged with loss to Deerfield-Windsor

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) came into their regular season finale against their arch rival Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) Friday night with pretty much a do or die situation. They would need to defeat the Knights to ensure a spot in the GIAA Class AAA State Playoffs, or hope for some help. They were hosting DWS at Harvey Simpson Stadium on Senior Night and played in front of members from the SAR classes of 1990 and 1991. Considering this atmosphere and what was at stake, the Raiders competed as hard as they could to bring about a victory. However, they were unable to do so and fell to DWS 25-16, making their chances to make the state playoffs extremely slim.
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Signs o' the times

The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC waiving application fee in November

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is providing application fee waivers for students who apply during the month of November. November is “Apply to College Month” and students who apply during “No Fee November” can have the $25 application fee waived. SGTC will be hosting...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Americus Kiwanis Club hosts Sanford Bishop and Chris West

The Americus Kiwanis Club meets on Fridays at 1pm. As part of an ongoing intention to allow a voter an education on the candidates running for office, the club invited electoral candidates to serve as their program. Kiwanis has a long history of providing this for their members and guests, Both were in attendance for the latest forum.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC Adult Education provides math tutoring for GED test

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Adult Education department is sponsoring FREE “Math Smash Down” sessions for individuals who have successfully completed three of the four sessions of the GED or General Equivalency Diploma tests. The SGTC Adult Education department will be hosting the sessions on...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting

Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

School System police chief speaks to Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club

ALBANY — Chief/Public Safety Director Troy Conley of the Dougherty County School System Police Department was the featured speaker at the Oct. 31 meeting of the Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club. During the meeting at Austin’s Firegrill, the chief spoke about the breadth of his department’s responsibility for security and enforcement...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Car bursts into flames at Columbus car wash

Fire crews battled a car fire after it burst into flames just before 2:00 Friday afternoon in Columbus. The car could been sitting outside one of the wash bays at the Classic Car Wash on 13th street in Midtown Columbus. The car appeared to burning next to one of the air/vacuum stations. It’s currently unclear […]
COLUMBUS, GA

