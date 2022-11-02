ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Hugh Freeze has 'a list in mind' of programs he would listen to

It is no secret that up-and-coming coaches from small programs would entertain the notion of speaking to larger institutions if the timing is right. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders admitted in a recent episode of 60 Minutes that he would be willing to listen to an athletic director of a Power Five program if the said program were interested in Sanders leading its’ program.
2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
RGIII says Auburn should hire SEC West rival OC

While the Auburn Tigers continue to look for a new head coach, ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III says the Tigers need to look to an SEC West rival for the Tigers’ next offensive coordinator. RGIII thinks that Auburn’s new head coach should give Kendal Briles a look....
CFB Twitter Credits Notre Dame for Exposing No. 4 Clemson as Pretender in Upset

A relentless rushing attack, a dominant defense and sensational special teams propelled unranked Notre Dame to a 35-14 win over No. 4 Clemson on Saturday evening. The Fighting Irish rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Diggs (114 yards) and Audric Estimé (104) led the way for Notre Dame, who possessed the ball for 33 minutes thanks to their efforts.
Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Through 2027

Missouri has agreed to a two-year extension with football coach Eli Drinkwitz, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The deal keeps the coach under contract through 2027. Drinkwitz is in his third season with the Tigers, leading the team to a 4-4 record so far in 2022. They...
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 10

After waiting more than two long months to finally get the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season, Week 11 came along and set the whole thing ablaze. We knew either No. 1 Tennessee or No. 3 Georgia would lose in that head-to-head showdown in the SEC East.
Jonathan Taylor Won't Play for Colts vs. Patriots Because of Ankle Injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's lingering ankle issues will keep him out of another game. Head coach Frank Reich announced Taylor won't play Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. The 2021 Pro Bowler didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. This will be the third game Taylor has missed this season...
Former NFL DL Dave Butz Dies at Age 72; Member of 1980s All-Decade Team

Former NFL defensive tackle Dave Butz, who won two Super Bowl titles with Washington, has died at the age of 72. Butz, a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973, joined Washington in 1975 and built a career résumé that included a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1980s and a place in the team's Ring of Fame following his 1989 retirement.
1 Word to Describe Your NFL Team Right Now: Midseason Edition

At the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, you could reasonably find novels written about the performances of all 32 teams. Strengths and weaknesses have become apparent, and future outlooks are a bit clearer. The challenge, then, is considering all of those factors and encapsulating them in a single, overarching...

