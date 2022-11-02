Read full article on original website
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-041100- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly. cloudy. Widespread frost late in the evening. Lows 25 to. 40 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing. north winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly...
Remains found in Amador County belong to missing Bay Area woman Alexis Gabe, officials say
The 24-year-old Oakley resident had been reported missing in January.
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
"As you well know, rubber gets hot."
Catalytic converters stolen from San Francisco Bay Area paratransit buses
Four paratransit buses are the latest vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in the Bay Area.
Federal investigation shuts down multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A massive catalytic converter theft operation was knocked down in a federal investigation, officials said Wednesday.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:46.53. (1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 46.53) Estimated jackpot: $76,000. ¶ To win...
Gilliam sets records, UC Davis wallops Idaho State, 43-3
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 132 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns and Miles Hastings threw for 270 yards and two more scores as UC Davis walloped Idaho State, 43-3 in a Big Sky Conference contest Saturday night. Idaho State scored first on an Ian Hershey...
41-Year-Old Man Shot, Injured Early Thursday
A man was injured by gunfire early Thursday morning in Stockton, according to police. Police said a 41-year-old man was walking in the 2900 block of East Fremont Street in the Park District when he was shot. The shooting was reported at 2:49 a.m. and the man was taken to...
Not So Fast | De La Salle Football With Emphatic Win At Clayton Valley
For Those Who May Have Had Doubts About De La Salle Football After An Inconsistent First Nine Games, The Spartans Had An Answer Friday •. Over the last three decades, the De La Salle football team has rarely needed to deliver a statement win. After losses to three NorCal teams...
