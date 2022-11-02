ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-041100- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly. cloudy. Widespread frost late in the evening. Lows 25 to. 40 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing. north winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:46.53. (1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 46.53) Estimated jackpot: $76,000. ¶ To win...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Gilliam sets records, UC Davis wallops Idaho State, 43-3

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 132 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns and Miles Hastings threw for 270 yards and two more scores as UC Davis walloped Idaho State, 43-3 in a Big Sky Conference contest Saturday night. Idaho State scored first on an Ian Hershey...
DAVIS, CA
SFGate

41-Year-Old Man Shot, Injured Early Thursday

A man was injured by gunfire early Thursday morning in Stockton, according to police. Police said a 41-year-old man was walking in the 2900 block of East Fremont Street in the Park District when he was shot. The shooting was reported at 2:49 a.m. and the man was taken to...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy