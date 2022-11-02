ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Central Michigan Life

Meet the candidates for Michigan's 92nd House district: Jerry Neyer

Editor's note: In the interest of fairness, Central Michigan Life contacted Neyer's opponents, Anthony Feig and Gregory Black to interview them. Black could not be contacted as of deadline. This article is not an endorsement. Jerry Neyer is the Republican nominee running for Michigan’s 92nd House district, which includes parts...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Central Michigan Life

Slow returns keep voters guessing

DETROIT — More than two hours after the polls closed in the Nov. 8 midterm election, the results were still far too close to call. As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, fewer than 30 percent of Michigan ballots had been tabulated and reported, according to the Associated Press. But that...
DETROIT, MI

