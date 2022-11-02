Read full article on original website
Meet the candidates for Michigan's 92nd House district: Jerry Neyer
Editor's note: In the interest of fairness, Central Michigan Life contacted Neyer's opponents, Anthony Feig and Gregory Black to interview them. Black could not be contacted as of deadline. This article is not an endorsement. Jerry Neyer is the Republican nominee running for Michigan’s 92nd House district, which includes parts...
Meet the candidates for Michigan State Senator for the 34th District: Becky McDonald
Editor's note: In the interest of fairness, Central Michigan Life also contacted McDonald's opponents, Christine Gerace and Roger Hauck to interview them. This article is not an endorsement. Becky McDonald is running for the U.S. Taxpayers party to represent Michigan's 34th District as a state senator. She said she is...
Slow returns keep voters guessing
DETROIT — More than two hours after the polls closed in the Nov. 8 midterm election, the results were still far too close to call. As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, fewer than 30 percent of Michigan ballots had been tabulated and reported, according to the Associated Press. But that...
