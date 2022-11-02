RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a juvenile is under arrest for the Halloween shooting that killed 16-year-old Xzavion Lawton and hurt two others. It’s at least the fourth case in the past two months of teens being shot and killed by other juveniles here in Central North Carolina that CBS 17 has reported on.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO