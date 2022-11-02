ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2nd person arrested in late October deadly shooting in Durham, police confirm

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting death of a Durham woman, the Durham Police Department said Friday morning. Richard Bowens, 57, has been charged with concealment/fail to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property in the Oct. 27 death of Julie Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police were on the scene of a shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro police officers were on routine patrol and approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at 201 West Market Street. Police said when the officers approached the occupied...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy