ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Spend Saturday afternoon celebrating National Bison Day at LC Nature Park. The afternoon includes activities themed around the animal, like Bison Bingo and Pin the Tail on the Bison. A speaker will discuss more about the nationally-recognized day, as well as what’s going on at the park. You can also walk the trails, hop on a wagon tour, roast s’mores around a fire pit and listen to a live band.

ROANOKE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO