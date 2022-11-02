Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
The Garden Fort Wayne set to host its Holiday Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer event space in Fort Wayne is ready to welcome you to get into the holiday spirit. The Garden Fort Wayne will be hosting a 2-day Holiday Market starting Friday. Learn more about the event and what you can see in the interview...
WANE-TV
LC Nature Park celebrates National Bison Day
ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Spend Saturday afternoon celebrating National Bison Day at LC Nature Park. The afternoon includes activities themed around the animal, like Bison Bingo and Pin the Tail on the Bison. A speaker will discuss more about the nationally-recognized day, as well as what’s going on at the park. You can also walk the trails, hop on a wagon tour, roast s’mores around a fire pit and listen to a live band.
WANE-TV
Proposed subdivision in southwest Fort Wayne to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres
A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of West Hamilton and Aboite Center roads. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity
When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of people were excited. Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity. When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of...
WANE-TV
Sweetwater to host job fair to fill around 100 positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is hosting a job fair Nov. 9 in an attempt to fill approximately 100 shipping specialist positions. The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Impact Center. The starting pay for...
fortwaynesnbc.com
UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
WANE-TV
Restaurant and deck planned along St. Joe River
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “party barge” operation that runs recreational boat tours along Fort Wayne’s rivers wants to build a “river-friendly restaurant” and boathouse – with a riverfront deck – along the St. Joseph River. River City Ventures has filed...
WANE-TV
Meet thousands of dogs at the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 4,000 dogs are being shown this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum for the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show. Over 170 breeds are represented in the show, which started Thursday. Visit the dogs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and and Sunday.
WANE-TV
Wabash hosts inaugural ‘Flannel Fest’ alongside other events
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash, Inc. always hosts Wabash First Friday, which consists of various activities during the first Friday of each month. For the November edition of First Friday, Downtown Wabash hosted its first-ever “Flannel Fest” where guests are encouraged to come out wearing their best flannel.
WANE-TV
Area colleges compete in run to ‘crush hunger’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – College students are competing Saturday morning in a race where the goal is not only to cross the finish line, but to collect donations for a food drive. Donations are being collected for Community Harvest Food Bank at the annual 5k Fun Run to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
WANE-TV
Christkindlmarkt returns on Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend, you can enjoy German holiday traditions while shopping from local vendors at Christkindlmarkt. Learn more about the market and its offerings in the interview above. Christkindlmarkt is on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. unti 3 p.m. Saint Nikolaus will be available...
WANE-TV
INDOT adds livestream feeds to spots along I-69, I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to its existing traffic cameras, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) now offers livestream feeds that show video of traffic with minimal delay on major highways across Indiana. In the Fort Wayne area, INDOT offers over two dozen livestream feeds and traffic...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne radio station turning on Christmas music
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. 103.9 Wayne FM will begin exclusively playing Christmas music Friday at noon. The station made the announcement Friday morning. “We started receiving messages weeks ago asking when we would start playing Christmas music,” said JJ...
WANE-TV
More than 1,000 without power as strong winds sweep through northeast Indiana
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – More than 1,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers were without power Saturday evening as high winds swept through Allen County, according to the I&M outage map. I&M said the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages from southwest Michigan...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne still needs more crossing guards: apply
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crossing guards are still needed across Fort Wayne, and the city is now hiring. The Fort Wayne Police Department said Thursday it was hiring adult crossing guards for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Pay is $13.73 an hour. Here are the requirements:. Must be at...
WANE-TV
2nd Annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament begins
(INDIANAPOLIS) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce (ICC) announced Thursday the second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament has officially started. The contest consists of 54 companies that will face off in a single-elimination bracket format where winners are chosen through online fan voting. Initial matchups and byes...
WANE-TV
Allen County commissioners view concept design of potential new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Inmates will live in a 250-bed, a 1-or-2-story pod with easier access to medical and dental treatment, the kitchen, and the heartbeat of a jail – the intake, release, and processing center. That was part of a jail concept presented Friday at the...
WANE-TV
Parkview Cancer Institute name change honors CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Parkview Cancer Institute will be getting a new name to honor Parkview Health’s retiring CEO Mike Packnett. According to a release, Packnett helped launch a variety of plans for the facility after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. The goal for the Parkview Cancer Institiute since then has been to make “high-quality, multi-specialty cancer care more accessible” for the Fort Wayne area.
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
