ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Expert calls out lax state laws as guns at voting sites spark fears of intimidation and violence

By Robert Spitzer
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YEaN_0iwHlikf00

A couple in Mesa, Arizona, was dropping off their ballots on Oct. 21, 2022, for the forthcoming midterm election when they saw two people carrying guns and dressed in tactical gear hanging around the Maricopa County drop box. The armed pair left when officers later arrived.

It wasn't an isolated incident. A lawsuit filed Oct. 24 by Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino noted that on several occasions "armed and masked individuals" associated with the group Clean Elections USA had gathered at drop boxes in the county "with the express purpose of deterring voters."

Voter intimidation is a crime in Arizona — as it is throughout the country. In the case of Maricopa County, a judge ruled on Nov. 1 that the actions of the individuals — who present themselves as anti-voter fraud activists — crossed the line and issued a restraining order. Under the order, people associated with Clean Elections USA are now barred from openly carrying firearms within 250 feet of a ballot box. Concealed firearms will be permitted, though, and the restriction only affects individuals connected to Clean Elections USA.

The presence of armed individuals at voting sites adds to concerns over the prospects of election-related intimidation and violence, which have deepened in recent years.

As Rachel Kleinfeld, senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the nonpartisan Carnegie Endowment, recently reported to the congressional committee looking into the Jan 6. attack on the Capitol, political violence "is considered more acceptable" by the public than it was five years ago.

False charges of stolen elections — such as those repeatedly made by former President Donald Trump — are "a major instigator of political unrest," Kleinfeld noted, although she added that extremists in both political parties have reported a greater willingness to resort to political violence.

These concerns are far from hypothetical: As of this fall, more than 1,000 threats to election officials — some explicitly mentioning gun violence — were under review by federal law enforcement agencies. Responding to the situation in Arizona, the Department of Justice on Oct. 31 noted that the presence of armed individuals raises "serious concerns" of voter intimidation.

Such concerns are fanned by the fact that only seven states ban all gun-carrying at polling places. Five more states bar the carrying of concealed guns at polling places. But in swing states like Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, people are allowed to carry guns even while they are voting.

The lack of a federal ban on firearms at voting sites has prompted Senator Chris Murphy, D-CT, to introduce in Congress the Vote Without Fear Act, proposed legislation that would "prohibit the possession of a firearm within 100 yards of any federal election site."

Pitched battles, and voter intimidation

To be sure, election-related violence is a part of America's past. For example, the anti-immigrant Know-Nothing party of the 1850s often employed armed violence using an array of weapons, and Democrat-Whig party battles erupted in the 1830s. Throughout the middle of the 19th century, such cities as Philadelphia, Baltimore and New Orleans at times witnessed pitched battles between warring political factions at election time. And lethal violence was used extensively after the Civil War to systematically terrorize and disenfranchise Black voters in the South.

Yet many people in the United States also believed from the start that guns and violence were contrary to the values of a democratic nation, especially, though not limited to, during times of elections. As early as 1776, Delaware's state Constitution stated: "To prevent any violence or force being used at the said elections, no person shall come armed to any of them." It further stipulated that, to protect voters, a gun-free zone would be put in place within a mile of polling places for 24 hours before and after election day.

In its state Bill of Rights of 1787, New York decreed that "all elections shall be free and that no person by force of arms nor by malice or menacing or otherwise presume to disturb or hinder any citizen of this State to make free election."

In my own research on historical gun laws, I found roughly a dozen states that specifically barred guns during elections or at polling places in laws enacted between the 1770s and the start of the 20th century. But even more importantly, from the 1600s through the 1800s, I found that at least three-quarters of all Colonies and later states enacted laws criminalizing gun-brandishing and display in any public setting — and that would certainly include voting stations at election time.

As I discuss in my new book, "The Gun Dilemma," early American lawmakers well understood that public gun-carrying, by its very nature, was intimidating. And that extended not only to brandishing a gun, meaning displaying one in a threatening manner, but also to mere gun display — simply showing a gun in a public setting.

Modern studies confirm this understanding. Analysts in fields including psychology and criminology have concluded that the mere presence of guns increases aggression and violence. To cite a different analysis, a study of over 30,000 demonstrations in the U.S. from 2020 to 2021 found that when guns were present, protests were over six times more likely to turn violent or destructive.

Creating an 'island of calm'

According to polls, wide majorities of Americans oppose public gun-carrying. A 2017 study reported that from two-thirds to over four-fifths of respondents opposed public gun-carrying in various settings, including at the polls. And as recently as 2018, the Supreme Court affirmed that Election Day polling places should be "an island of calm in which voters can peacefully contemplate their choices."

Both history and modern research support the conclusion that the presence of guns in public defeats this goal. Indeed, they can induce "great fear and quarrels," or so said New Jersey in a law passed in 1686.

Robert Spitzer, Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus of the Political Science Department, State University of New York College at Cortland

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 24

ImpeachBidenNow!
3d ago

Open carry is legal in AZ. No story here. The individuals didn’t engage the people dropping off their ballots physically or verbally. Sorry about your feelings but this is just more political bs trying to make something out of nothing.

Reply(4)
7
Bob Fortini
3d ago

The author made the comment in quotation marks the they were there with the expressed purpose of deterring votes. How is able to prove that? Open carry is legal in AZ. Unless the individuals verbally engage or physically interfere with people dropping off their ballot you have no crime. Just because you may feel uncomfortable because of their presence that's not a violation of the law.. Nor does it meet the standards of voter intimidation.

Reply
3
Jeff Mings
3d ago

If you see a fake tough-guy "patriot" brandishing a firearm at a polling place, get in his face and start laughing. Watch them slink away back to their mom's basement.

Reply(5)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kansas Reflector

Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections

PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings. But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation […] The post Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Salon

Who are the Californians bankrolling election deniers?

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Despite being solidly Democratic for decades, California contributes more money to the GOP than any state other than Florida. This election cycle, much of that funding is going to members of one of the GOP's most extreme clubs: election deniers. Election denial...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Arizona Has Become the Epicenter of Midterm Conspiracies and Possible Violence

GILBERT, ARIZONA — When Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joined GOP Senate hopeful Blake Masters on stage for a “Lake and Blake Fiesta” in mid-October in Gilbert, Arizona, it didn’t take long for election fraud to come up. Masters recounted to the crowd a conversation he had with his father, who apparently isn’t sure his son’s race against Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly will be fair.
GILBERT, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Creepy Details Revealed of 18 Voter Intimidation Cases in Arizona

The Arizona Secretary of State has referred 18 cases of suspected voter intimidation to federal law enforcement, according to a spokesperson who released copies of each case on Friday. Comprised largely of complaints submitted by voters through the office’s online portal, they include creepy details of the vigilante “ballot watchers” deployed to drop-boxes across the state by a shady group named Clean Elections USA. One voter reported an old man lurking in the bushes “about 30 feet away.” Another said he was recorded simply for walking his dog past a drop box. Others mentioned “camo clad” men watching them through binoculars, taking photos of license plates, calling voters “mules,” and recording voters so closely that the names on their ballots could be seen. “I have never been more intimidated in my life tring [sic] to vote and standing only 3 feet from the box,” one complainant wrote. “...Now that have my Information recorded will they show up at my house... Do I need worry about my family being killed now if the results are not what they wanted.” A judge slapped a restraining order on the vigilantes earlier this week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Operation Flashpoint: Authorities in Arizona demonstrate bombs made with common chemicals

PHOENIX - Officials with the FBI and Homeland Security have a warning for people to be on the lookout for those who may be collecting materials to make homemade bombs. While there are no specific threats at this time, the warning comes amid rising tensions across the country, as well as several big events that are set to take place in the coming weeks, from the Midterm elections to the 2023 Super Bowl and the annual WM Phoenix Open, both of which are held in the Phoenix area.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man gets 10 years of probation for tampering with food items in Arizona stores

PHOENIX — A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at several Arizona retail stores four years ago was sentenced to 10 years of probation, prosecutors said. David Clare Lohr, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 27, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He received seven years of supervised probation on one count of criminal damage, and three years of probation on two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, the release stated.
PHOENIX, AZ
Salon

Feds to Colorado River states: reduce water usage, or we will do it for you

This story is part of the Grist series Parched, an in-depth look at how climate change-fueled drought is reshaping communities, economies, and ecosystems. In theory, the federal government can unilaterally cut water deliveries from the Colorado River's two main reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which release more than 2 trillion gallons of water to farms and cities across the Southwest each year. In reality, this has never happened: Previous cuts have always been negotiated between the federal government and the seven states that use the river.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Educators Quitting Classrooms and Running for Arizona Legislature in Record Numbers

Arizona teachers are evacuating the classroom in record numbers. Where are they going? The state legislature — if the voters allow. During the last midterm elections in 2018, more than 40 candidates with a background in education vied for seats in the Arizona Legislature, double the national average, and set a record at the time in Arizona. This year, the election cycle started with 72. Fed-up teachers are sending a message — they want better teacher pay, smaller class sizes, more experienced teachers, and more emphasis on early childhood education and access to mental health resources — and are willing to run for office to address their concerns.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Transmission impossible: Are Democrats punting on permitting reform?

Massachusetts has to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the deadline the United Nations says is consistent with a livable planet, under a sweeping climate law signed by the state's Republican governor last year. In order to do that, the Bay State plans to pipe in hydroelectric power from Canada. But the project has run into a roadblock: stiff opposition from the nearby state of Maine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
186K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy