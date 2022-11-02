ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Morgan Hill Times

Ex-Sheriff Smith found guilty of corruption

A San Mateo County jury this afternoon returned a verdict of guilty against former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct. Smith, who announced her retirement on Monday while the jury was deliberating, faced the charges in a civil trial that had been filed by a Santa County Civil Grand Jury in December.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

