Washington State

AP Poll: The Final Rankings Before State

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
W.F. West senior Gavin Fugate (9) airs out a pass Friday night during a Swamp Cup rivalry game against Centralia at Tiger Stadium.

*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school football reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 football programs in each classification, aside from 1B, which ranks the top-5. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season.

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (6) 7-2 96

2. Chiawana (4) 9-0 86

3. Sumner 8-1 81

4. Kennedy Catholic 8-1 66

5. Glacier Peak 7-2 55

6. Emerald Ridge 7-2 43

7. Camas 6-3 38

8. Gonzaga Prep 7-2 27

9. Graham-Kapowsin 7-2 19

10. Skyview 7-2 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 10; Eastlake 8; Skyline 7.

Class 3A

1. Yelm (10) 9-0 100

2. Eastside Catholic 8-0 89

3. O'Dea 7-1 71

4. Lincoln (Tacoma) 9-0 70

5. Bellevue 7-2 65

6. Mt. Spokane 8-1 42

7. Ferndale 7-2 34

8. Monroe 8-1 30

9. Stanwood 8-1 20

10. Rainier Beach 6-2 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Lynden (10) 9-0 100

2. Enumclaw 9-0 88

3. W.F. West 7-1 70

4. Anacortes 8-1 65

5. Tumwater 8-1 59

6. North Kitsap 8-1 58

7. Othello 8-1 45

8. Sedro-Woolley 7-2 25

9. Highline 8-1 16

10. Washougal 8-1 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1A

1. Royal (3) 7-1 84

2. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (5) 9-0 76

3. Nooksack Valley 8-1 60

4. Lynden Christian 8-1 56

(tie) Tenino 8-1 56

6. Eatonville 7-2 47

7. King's 8-1 34

8. LaCenter 8-1 33

9. Montesano 7-2 25

10. Toppenish 7-2 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (9) 9-0 90

2. Okanogan 9-0 80

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7-1 70

4. Toledo 7-1 65

5. River View 8-1 45

6. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6-2 41

7. Columbia (Burbank) 7-2 29

8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6-3 24

9. Raymond-South Bend 7-2 20

10. Liberty (Spangle) 6-2 9

(tie) Coupeville 7-1 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Goldendale 8.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (8) 8-0 80

2. Neah Bay 7-0 71

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) 8-0 63

4. Mossyrock 9-0 49

5. Liberty Christian 8-0 39

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12.

