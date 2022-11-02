AP Poll: The Final Rankings Before State
*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school football reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 football programs in each classification, aside from 1B, which ranks the top-5. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season.
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (6) 7-2 96
2. Chiawana (4) 9-0 86
3. Sumner 8-1 81
4. Kennedy Catholic 8-1 66
5. Glacier Peak 7-2 55
6. Emerald Ridge 7-2 43
7. Camas 6-3 38
8. Gonzaga Prep 7-2 27
9. Graham-Kapowsin 7-2 19
10. Skyview 7-2 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 10; Eastlake 8; Skyline 7.
Class 3A
1. Yelm (10) 9-0 100
2. Eastside Catholic 8-0 89
3. O'Dea 7-1 71
4. Lincoln (Tacoma) 9-0 70
5. Bellevue 7-2 65
6. Mt. Spokane 8-1 42
7. Ferndale 7-2 34
8. Monroe 8-1 30
9. Stanwood 8-1 20
10. Rainier Beach 6-2 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Lynden (10) 9-0 100
2. Enumclaw 9-0 88
3. W.F. West 7-1 70
4. Anacortes 8-1 65
5. Tumwater 8-1 59
6. North Kitsap 8-1 58
7. Othello 8-1 45
8. Sedro-Woolley 7-2 25
9. Highline 8-1 16
10. Washougal 8-1 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (3) 7-1 84
2. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (5) 9-0 76
3. Nooksack Valley 8-1 60
4. Lynden Christian 8-1 56
(tie) Tenino 8-1 56
6. Eatonville 7-2 47
7. King's 8-1 34
8. LaCenter 8-1 33
9. Montesano 7-2 25
10. Toppenish 7-2 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (9) 9-0 90
2. Okanogan 9-0 80
3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7-1 70
4. Toledo 7-1 65
5. River View 8-1 45
6. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6-2 41
7. Columbia (Burbank) 7-2 29
8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6-3 24
9. Raymond-South Bend 7-2 20
10. Liberty (Spangle) 6-2 9
(tie) Coupeville 7-1 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Goldendale 8.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (8) 8-0 80
2. Neah Bay 7-0 71
3. DeSales (Walla Walla) 8-0 63
4. Mossyrock 9-0 49
5. Liberty Christian 8-0 39
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12.
