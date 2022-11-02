AP Poll: The Final Rankings Before State

SEATTLE (AP) — It’s been nearly a decade since No. 24 Oregon State was last ranked in the AP Top 25. And even then, it was a preseason ranking that lasted all of one week after the Beavers were upset in the 2013 season opener. If the Beavers are going to stick around for more than a week this time around, it will be earned. Oregon State travels to Washington on Friday night for what amounts to an elimination game in the race for one of the top two spots in the Pac-12 Conference. Both teams are 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference. The winner will keep alive its hopes of staying in contention for a spot in the conference championship game in Las Vegas, while the loser will start looking at its options for a second-tier bowl game.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO