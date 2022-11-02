Read full article on original website
whereyat.com
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!
There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
thelocalpalate.com
How to Pan Fry Pork Chops, the Panee Way
Hallmark of New Orleans cuisine is the mingling of cultural influences that make the city’s most well-known dishes. Among them, how to pan fry pork chops into the humble paneed pork marries the techniques of Milanese dishes from the city’s Italian immigrant communities with a Creole flavor profile.
NOLA.com
Emeril's French Quarter restaurant NOLA will not reopen; local name takes over
The fate of chef Emeril Lagasse’s French Quarter restaurant NOLA has been one of the lingering question marks in New Orleans dining through the pandemic. The restaurant, in business for nearly 30 years, has been closed since March 2020 when all restaurants were ordered to suspend indoor dining. Now...
Her New Orleans cookbook is a history book
Her hands are in history and some really good jambalaya.
myneworleans.com
6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans
The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
NOLA.com
New Orleans schoolteacher found dead in Mexico City; family, friends seek answers
A New Orleans schoolteacher visiting Mexico City was found dead in his vacation rental last weekend. Now, his family and friends are begging to get his body home, as they await more details about his death. The U.S. State Department on Friday said three U.S. citizens died in the rental...
WDSU
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
NOLA.com
Second Line Stages pulls back curtain on $100 million expansion in New Orleans
Second Line Stages, one of Louisiana's largest television and film studio operators, on Thursday showed off its huge new sound stage complex, a sprawling series of airplane hanger-like structures that cover two city blocks in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were...
NOLA.com
Three Rivers Art Festival expected to draw big crowds to Covington
Covington's Three Rivers Art Festival kicks off Nov. 12 along five downtown city blocks. The Three Rivers event began in 1997 when its founders, after visiting an arts festival in Fairhope, Alabama, decided that Covington needed its own festival to help artists and to support the economic development of downtown.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
MySanAntonio
Missing Alvin ISD teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NOLA.com
These New Orleans shops are taking traditional bagels to the next level with toppings, spreads
A bagel with butter is just a bagel with butter. And a bagel with cream cheese is just a bagel with cream cheese. But what about a toasted sesame seed bagel with a thick layer of sun-dried tomato cream cheese, fresh avocado, tomato and cucumbers, served with a bag of potato chips?
NOLA.com
New Orleans' new garbage haulers shrug off complications, say they'll start Monday as planned
New Orleans’ newly minted garbage contractors say it’s full steam ahead to start picking up trash on Monday, their scheduled start date to begin collections in a huge swath of the city stretching from Lakeview to New Orleans East. IV Waste and Waste Pro executives said Friday they...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany calendar full of music, theater, art and fall fundraisers
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will present the second concert of this season's Northshore Classics series on Nov. 12 in Covington. The evening performance will open with the work of young Berkeley composer Gabrielle Smith, whose music mimics some the natural and human soundscapes she records as part of her twin passions for music and ecology.
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
fox8live.com
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
Frenchmen Street driver cuts through crowd and crashes into parklet, raising safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The crowd on a packed Frenchmen Street ran for safety Friday as a car cut through them and crashed into the parklet outside Café Negril. Jim Croswell was one of them. “We’re standing right here on the corner and there was a car that was...
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
NOLA.com
Contractor mistakenly fells century-old live oak on St. Charles Avenue
Odom Heebe was driving home Monday evening when he saw it: the roughly century-old live oak at the corner of Adams Street and St. Charles Avenue stood shorn of its massive limbs. “I know this is a mistake,” thought Heebe, who is president of the St. Charles Avenue Association.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish searching for kids accused of detonating device in mailbox
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Deputies are searching for a group of kids in Jefferson Parish accused of detonating a device inside a mailbox on Halloween night. The sheriff's office released a video of an explosive that went off along Ormond Place in River Ridge. Shrapnel was found more than 60 feet away.
