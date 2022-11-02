ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

wksu.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

3 Questions about seasonal fun in the Summit Metro Parks

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit Metro Parks takes care of 15,000 acres throughout 16 parks, three nature centers and more than 150 miles of trail. Founded in 1921, the parks are the second oldest park district in Ohio. Recently, the I Promise News Team sat down with Katelyn Freil,...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

November Planet CLE challenge: Eat locally

CLEVELAND — Every month, as part of our year-long #PlanetCLE environmental initiative, we announce a different challenge. The calendar now flips to November and at 3News, we want to highlight the benefits of eating locally and how we can curate a better, healthier, more vibrant community as we marvel at the beauty that lies right here along the shores of Lake Erie.
CLEVELAND, OH
beckersasc.com

Cleveland medical office building with GI center acquired for $10.7M

A 34,519-square-foot medical office building in Brunswick, Ohio, was sold to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $10.7 million, Rebusiness Online reported Nov. 3. The building is fully leased to gastroenterology group One GI and hospital operator MetroHealth. MetroHealth also operates a pediatric and primary care practice...
BRUNSWICK, OH
WKYC

Greater Cleveland Food Bank opens new distribution hub

CLEVELAND — The nearly 200,000-square-foot building is here to help. With inflation rising and holidays around the corner, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is seeing a growing need across Northeast Ohio. "I hope and pray that our community doesn't need 100 million emergency meals a day, Food Bank President...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City

OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
CLEVELAND, OH

