One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Help wanted: Cleveland Clinic in need of volunteer therapy dogs
One of the Cleveland Clinic’s signature volunteer programs needs more four-legged friends to help bring smiles to patients.
Cleveland VA Medical Center serving vets some doctors say are overlooked
Inside the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center there is a recently opened new addition dedicated to serving women, a demographic of proud veterans some doctors describe as overlooked.
wksu.org
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
WKYC
3News' Isabel Lawrence serves as the 'Master of Shopping' at 8th Annual Akron Children's Hospital Toy Drive
AKRON, Ohio — WKYC Studios Anchor and Reporter Isabel Lawrence was the “Master of Shopping“ at the Akron Children’s Hospital Toy Drive on Thursday, November 3. Volunteer shoppers visited the Target in Fairlawn and filled their carts with gifts. The goal of the event? To make...
WKYC
Rescue Village in Geauga County waives adoption fees for this weekend
NOVELTY, Ohio — Geauga County's humane society, Rescue Village, has waived adoption fees for adult cats and adult dogs this weekend. The shelter is open until 4 p.m. Friday and from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, 2022. Pets adopted from the shelter have been spayed...
WKYC
3 Questions about seasonal fun in the Summit Metro Parks
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit Metro Parks takes care of 15,000 acres throughout 16 parks, three nature centers and more than 150 miles of trail. Founded in 1921, the parks are the second oldest park district in Ohio. Recently, the I Promise News Team sat down with Katelyn Freil,...
MetroHealth’s new Glick Center shows it’s following through on ‘hospital in a park’ vision
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In 2018, five years after he became CEO of Cuyahoga County’s MetroHealth System, Dr. Akram Boutros came up with the striking idea of turning the institution’s main campus on West 25th Street in Cleveland into “a hospital in a park.”. With those words,...
Ex-Cleveland Clinic President Dr. Toby Cosgrove joins surgical intelligence company in advisory role
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Dr. Toby Cosgrove, the former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, has agreed to support surgical intelligence company Theator in “reimagining how health care systems can improve the quality of surgical care,” according to a social media post. Cosgrove, who retired from Cleveland Clinic at...
City of Cleveland listens to residents, resumes traditional leaf collection program in designated high-generation areas
Just two days after asking residents to bag their leaves, the City of Cleveland and Mayor Justin Bibb has announced that they will resume the traditional leaf collection program in the previously designated high-generation neighborhoods. The announcement comes after the City received feedback from frustrated residents, as well as from...
November Planet CLE challenge: Eat locally
CLEVELAND — Every month, as part of our year-long #PlanetCLE environmental initiative, we announce a different challenge. The calendar now flips to November and at 3News, we want to highlight the benefits of eating locally and how we can curate a better, healthier, more vibrant community as we marvel at the beauty that lies right here along the shores of Lake Erie.
Rising RSV respiratory virus hits kids hard, fills pediatric wards in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Respiratory syncytial virus, also called RSV, came roaring into Greater Cleveland at the end of September and has been steadily growing, now filling area hospitals with sick children. UH Rainbow and Children’s Hospital, for example, is seeing double the number of children with RSV in their...
beckersasc.com
Cleveland medical office building with GI center acquired for $10.7M
A 34,519-square-foot medical office building in Brunswick, Ohio, was sold to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $10.7 million, Rebusiness Online reported Nov. 3. The building is fully leased to gastroenterology group One GI and hospital operator MetroHealth. MetroHealth also operates a pediatric and primary care practice...
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Why Cleveland landmarks were lit up teal
Downtown Cleveland was lit up teal overnight Thursday into Friday for the Alzheimer's Foundation's Lit the World in Teal program.
WKYC
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
WKYC
Greater Cleveland Food Bank opens new distribution hub
CLEVELAND — The nearly 200,000-square-foot building is here to help. With inflation rising and holidays around the corner, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is seeing a growing need across Northeast Ohio. "I hope and pray that our community doesn't need 100 million emergency meals a day, Food Bank President...
WKYC
First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
Unsolved mysteries in North Olmsted — 40 boxes of unclaimed remains hidden
A mystery is being solved bit-by-bit in North Olmsted. Boxes stored in the closet of the city service department contain the remains of 40 people who passed away.
