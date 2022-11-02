Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Researchers see mass Peconic Bay scallop die-off for the fourth consecutive year
Scientists from the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Suffolk County have confirmed a fourth consecutive mass die-off for the adult Peconic Bay scallops. They found that the shellfish have failed to adapt to climate change, including high water temperatures, low dissolved oxygen and a new parasite. Cornell Cooperative shellfish ecologist Dr....
wshu.org
Tellabration! brings back storytelling for everyone
Storytelling is not just reading from a book. It’s a performance that helps everyone capture what the book wants to convey. “People didn’t understand that storytelling is for everyone, not just for kids,” said Ann Shapiro, the executive director of Tellabration!. The international program, Tellabration!, has collaborated...
wshu.org
A pianist’s journey from tragedy to playing with the West Hartford Symphony Orchestra
In 2016, I had the pleasure of interviewing left-handed pianist Norman Malone. The then-78-year-old musician was in Connecticut, preparing for his orchestral debut with the West Hartford Symphony Orchestra. Malone returns to West Hartford Sunday for a discussion and the screening of a new documentary “For the Left Hand.”
Comments / 0