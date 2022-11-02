Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Minnesota roars to life in second half to defeat Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska got off to a hot start against Minnesota on Saturday but cooled down in the second half, losing 20-13. The Huskers marched down the field in nine plays to score on the opening drive. Six of those plays were carries by running back Anthony...
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph frustrated with 'execution' issues after loss to Minnesota
Nebraska scored on each of its first two drives, and then the Huskers' offense went AWOL. Minnesota rallied out of a 10-point deficit for a, 20-13 road win. Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph made a quarterback change, inserting Logan Smothers for the struggling Chubba Purdy, who started because Casey Thompson was still beaten up.
LOOK: Visitors for Nebraska, Minnesota game
Nebraska football hosted a number of in-state prospects, out-of-state 2024 and 2025 prospects, and 2023 commits before Saturday's game with Minnesota. Here's a gallery of who was on the sidelines before Saturday's matchup with the Golden Gophers.
Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead
Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon. Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET Nov. 5 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. The Golden Gophers have a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.
klkntv.com
Tailgating Husker fans stand with team after loss to Minnesota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Cornhuskers may have lost against Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, but that didn’t stop tailgating fans from rooting for their team. Outside the east entrance of Memorial Stadium tailgaters plugged in radios and television sets to watch the game. Many took the time...
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeat
Logan Smothers during practiceMichael Bruntz/247Sports. Nebraska football lost a close game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a 20-13 score. This game did not feature starting quarterback Casey Thompson, who was out with an injury. Nebraska switched between quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. Smothers provided a spark.
Corn Nation
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
247Sports
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck details respect for Nebraska ahead of matchup with Huskers
Minnesota and Nebraska square off in an interesting matchup within the Big Ten West. Both teams need a win to keep the slim division title hopes alive and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck knows the challenge of going out to Lincoln. If there’s one guy he respects, it is interim head coach Mickey Joseph and what he’s done with the program during his time taking over for Scott Frost. He detailed that respect when talking about the Husker offensive attack.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball exploring options at center in Walker’s absence
Nebraska men’s basketball is tipping off its season in just a matter of days with an entirely new roster. That will be even more the case with the status of one of the few returning contributors in question — senior forward Derrick Walker. “Right now Derrick is day-to-day,...
Daily Nebraskan
A look at the Nebraska women’s basketball 2022-2023 roster
Nebraska women’s basketball tips off its season in just a matter of days on Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Huskers enter the season with great expectations, ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25. The Huskers put together a strong campaign last year, finishing 24-9 and reaching...
klkntv.com
Nebraska soccer falls to Michigan State in semifinal of Big Ten Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska women’s soccer fought hard but ultimately failed to defeat No. 6 Michigan State on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers remained tied at 1 with the Spartans until the 65th minute, when Courtney Koehler brought Michigan State ahead with a score.
Kearney Hub
Husker Hot Topic: Should Nebraska start Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a topical question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a subject heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on Friday.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball: Huskers land fireballing in-state prospect
The Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team might be third in line when it comes to fans’ attention these days, but there’s good news for that team incoming these days anyway. Perhaps the better part about this news is that it’s a statement about the program’s future. That’s...
Nebraska fans are mocking Gophers coach PJ Fleck again
P.J. Fleck is the kind of guy who...
New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be
OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
klkntv.com
Not all fun and games: Inflation makes youth sports in Nebraska a serious venture
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For parents of children who play sports, expensive equipment and travel is nothing new, but lately inflation has been squeezing parents’ wallets even tighter. On Friday at the Nebraska state volleyball tournament, parents shared their experiences of paying for their kids’ sports careers.
klkntv.com
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
