Minnesota and Nebraska square off in an interesting matchup within the Big Ten West. Both teams need a win to keep the slim division title hopes alive and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck knows the challenge of going out to Lincoln. If there’s one guy he respects, it is interim head coach Mickey Joseph and what he’s done with the program during his time taking over for Scott Frost. He detailed that respect when talking about the Husker offensive attack.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO