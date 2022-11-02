ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klkntv.com

Minnesota roars to life in second half to defeat Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska got off to a hot start against Minnesota on Saturday but cooled down in the second half, losing 20-13. The Huskers marched down the field in nine plays to score on the opening drive. Six of those plays were carries by running back Anthony...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

LOOK: Visitors for Nebraska, Minnesota game

Nebraska football hosted a number of in-state prospects, out-of-state 2024 and 2025 prospects, and 2023 commits before Saturday's game with Minnesota. Here's a gallery of who was on the sidelines before Saturday's matchup with the Golden Gophers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead

Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon. Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tailgating Husker fans stand with team after loss to Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Cornhuskers may have lost against Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, but that didn’t stop tailgating fans from rooting for their team. Outside the east entrance of Memorial Stadium tailgaters plugged in radios and television sets to watch the game. Many took the time...
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeat

Logan Smothers during practiceMichael Bruntz/247Sports. Nebraska football lost a close game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a 20-13 score. This game did not feature starting quarterback Casey Thompson, who was out with an injury. Nebraska switched between quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. Smothers provided a spark.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck details respect for Nebraska ahead of matchup with Huskers

Minnesota and Nebraska square off in an interesting matchup within the Big Ten West. Both teams need a win to keep the slim division title hopes alive and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck knows the challenge of going out to Lincoln. If there’s one guy he respects, it is interim head coach Mickey Joseph and what he’s done with the program during his time taking over for Scott Frost. He detailed that respect when talking about the Husker offensive attack.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

A look at the Nebraska women’s basketball 2022-2023 roster

Nebraska women’s basketball tips off its season in just a matter of days on Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Huskers enter the season with great expectations, ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25. The Huskers put together a strong campaign last year, finishing 24-9 and reaching...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker Hot Topic: Should Nebraska start Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a topical question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a subject heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be

OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
LINCOLN, NE

