Duran Duran stumbles, Lionel Richie soars into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. The three acts found different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they’re Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Harry Belafonte and Judas Priest. The first act inducted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after a memorable speech from a shaven-headed Robert Downey Jr., Duran Duran took the stage and launched into their 1981 breakthrough hit “Girls on Film.” The shrieking crowd was there for it, but the music wasn’t. The band was all but inaudible other than singer Simon Le Bon, whose vocals were essentially acapella.
Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story by Bono review – from Boy to Mandela
In his long but fascinating memoir, the self-confessed ‘speechifying’ U2 frontman isn’t shy of exploring the roots of his pomposity, faith and ‘white saviour’ activism. Surrender begins with the U2 singer and activist nearly dying and ends with him being born. Both episodes are floridly...
Puppy Love: Bernadette Peters and the Colorado Symphony | John Moore
When you get 20 minutes to talk with Denver-bound legend Bernadette Peters, there are an impossible number of topics to cover. The 16 Broadway shows. The three Tony Awards. Singing "Broadway Baby" to Johnny Carson. Playing the evil stepmother in the Whitney Houston “Cinderella.” Steve Martin licking her face in “The Jerk.” Getting exorcised by an exterminator (Tim Conway!) on “The Carol Burnett Show.” That perfect hair. Carol Burnett just now on “Better Call Saul.” Where do you even start? With dogs, of course. ...
